Wall Street rises, but tracks steep monthly losses

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday at the end of a bruising month as investors kept a close watch on funding negotiations in Washington to prevent a government shutdown. The benchmark S&P 500 was still on course to snap its seven-month winning streak, due to worries about...

www.streetinsider.com

investing.com

4 Stocks Analysts Think Will Soar Over 35%

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
theedgemarkets.com

Wall Street tumbles as rising Treasury yields sink Big Tech

OAKLAND, California, US/BENGALURU (Oct 4): Wall Street tumbled on Monday as investors dumped Big Tech and other growth stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields, while concerns about a potential US government debt default offered another reason for caution. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, the US stock market's four...
theedgemarkets.com

South Korean stocks lead emerging Asia lower, track losses on Wall Street

BENGALURU (Oct 5): Asian emerging market shares were broadly lower on Tuesday, with South Korea leading losses, as its heavyweight technology stocks tracked a sell-off in their US counterparts overnight. South Korea's KOSPI index fell as far as 2.6%, while other emerging stocks dipped. Wall Street ended sharply lower on...
FXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Dead cat bounce or deadly dip?

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 5:. Equity markets look set for something of a bounce on Tuesday after a series of heavy losses on Monday put the Nasdaq deeper into bears' hands. Big tech, in particular, suffered a pretty heavy day. This was of course not helped by Facebook (FB) stock, which cratered nearly 5% on the back of problems for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, see here. But none were immune, with Apple and Amazon also suffering sharp falls. The only bright spot was Tesla's (TSLA) strong delivery numbers helping the stock close higher on the day, see here. It may be time to exit tech and rotate back into consumer defensive and small-cap names. The Russell 2000 (IWM) continues to be the best performing index, and Pepsi (PEP) has just beaten analyst expectations and upped forecasts.
MarketWatch

Apple stock falls into 'correction' territory as it leads the Dow's losers

Shares of Apple Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, as they headed toward a three-month low. The technology behemoth's stock has now shed 11.3% since closing at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. Many on Wall Street define a "correction" as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant high, while a decline of 20% or more is a bear market. While Apple's stock is headed for a correction, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 2.2% to trade 7.7% below its Sept. 7 record close of 15,675.77 and the Dow lost 320 points, or 0.9%, to fall 4.5% below its Aug. 16 record of 35,625.40. Apple's stock would officially enter a bear market with a close at or below $125.35. Apple last entered a correction in March 2021, and a bear market in September 2020.
Reuters

Wall Street rises in choppy trade after Fitch warning

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 oscillated between gains and losses on Friday, as investors weighed a warning from Fitch over the United States' debt ceiling against drugmaker Merck's progress in developing an oral COVID-19 drug. Shares of Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) jumped 9.5% and...
