Wall Street rises, but tracks steep monthly losses

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 5:. Equity markets look set for something of a bounce on Tuesday after a series of heavy losses on Monday put the Nasdaq deeper into bears' hands. Big tech, in particular, suffered a pretty heavy day. This was of course not helped by Facebook (FB) stock, which cratered nearly 5% on the back of problems for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, see here. But none were immune, with Apple and Amazon also suffering sharp falls. The only bright spot was Tesla's (TSLA) strong delivery numbers helping the stock close higher on the day, see here. It may be time to exit tech and rotate back into consumer defensive and small-cap names. The Russell 2000 (IWM) continues to be the best performing index, and Pepsi (PEP) has just beaten analyst expectations and upped forecasts.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO