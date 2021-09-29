CDC expands booster eligibility
The CDC has expanded its recommendations for the COVID booster, just days after receiving FDA authorization for use in senior citizens and certain high-risk groups. The original approval to those 65 and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people over 50 with underlying conditions still applies. People aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions and those aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting may now also receive the booster shot. The recommendation for Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for these select populations applies 6 months after completion of their primary series.www.ridgecrestca.com
Comments / 0