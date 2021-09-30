CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

PBR IA Juco Scout Day- North Iowa Area CC: Blast Hitting Leaderboard

By Rob Allison
prepbaseballreport.com
 6 days ago

The PBR IA Juco Scout Day- North Iowa Area CC event took place Tuesday, September 28th, 2021. The event was held at Roosevelt Field in Mason City, IA. Beginning this summer, Prep Baseball Report events across the country have been powered by TrackMan’s industry-leading Portable system and Blast Sensor technology to capture pinpoint accurate, actionable data from player performances. Prep Baseball Report, Trackman and Blast are dedicated to recognizing talent and unleashing their potential.

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR North Carolina Fall Regional: Day 1 Quick Hits

Here are some video quick hits from Friday's game action at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. This article is only available to PBRPlus Subscribers. If you wish to continue reading this article:. OR.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR at The Rock Fall Championships Quick Hits: Day 1 & 2

Welcome to Quick Hits, a compilation of daily highlights captured at our PBR at The Rock tournaments. This weekend, we’re hosting our final tournament of the year: the PBR at The Rock Fall Championships. Continue reading below to view our biggest takeaways from Thursday and Friday’s action. You can follow...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR IL - Harper JC Scout Day: Blast Board

The PBR Illinois - Harper College Scout Day took place on Wednesday, September 22. The event was held at Harper College in Palatine, IL and each prospect in attendance was able to showcase their talents in front of our scouting staff. Our staff rolled out a quick statistical analysis earlier...
ILLINOIS STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Edge Baseball Scout Day: Quick Hits

25 players from the Edge Baseball program participated in a Scout Day last weekend at The Saint James School in Hagerstown. Players were put through a pro-style workout and threw bullpens in front of our PBR Maryland staff. Since then, we've highlighted a bunch of players through social media and today we compile all of that here in one spot for you convenience.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Mason City, IA
Sports
City
Mason City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
prepbaseballreport.com

Quick Hits - Future Stars Fall Showcase / Catchers & Outfielders

Over the weekend we were at the pristine Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex for a 1 day event with 2024-2026 prospects from both Washington & Oregon. The event featured a player workout in the morning with 60 times, batting practice and defensive evaluations. After that, we transitioned into a controlled scrimmage to pitchers could face off against live hitters.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Norcal Underclass Games: Blast Motion Leaderboard

ISLANDERS FIELD - LATHROP, CALIF. - A total of 39 position players, all uncommitted, came out for the morning showcase/testing session. The event was all 2024/2025 grads, with a number of players who will appear in future rankings in attendance. In addition to the traditional showcase (60 yard run, BP...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Marucci Elite Scout Day - TrackMan Files

On Sunday, September 19th, the PBR Texas staff hosted the Marucci Elite Scout Day at Baseball USA. Today, we’re continuing our post-event analysis by examining the data measured by our TrackMan units. The technology is able to capture information that’s difficult to capture by the naked eye, like pitch-by-pitch metrics and batted-ball data. We’ll explain more below:
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbr#Scouts#Juco#Pbr Ia#Prep Baseball Report#Trackman#Bp#Avg#Pbrplus
prepbaseballreport.com

2023 Oklahoma Uncommitted Spotlights: Catchers

Prep Baseball Report Oklahoma finishes up the Uncommitted Spotlights series with a focus on the catchers in the 2023 class. The catching class in Oklahoma for the 2023's is very deep with backstops with potential with the bat and present catching skills that should keep them behind the plate in the future. We take a look at their past couple of months of work as well as their most recent player analysis and PBR videos. You can click each player's picture to head to their personal profile for more data and information.
OKLAHOMA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR at The Rock Fall Championships: Uncommitted 2023 Position Players

This past weekend, Sept. 23-26, PBR Wisconsin and PBR Tournaments hosted its final tournament of the calendar year: the PBR at The Rock Fall Championships. Our staff was on-hand to observe some of the top high school-aged prospects (classes 2022-25) in the area, primarily from Illinois and Wisconsin. Our post-event...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

White Sox Ace Scout Day: Takeaways

On Friday, August 20, the PBR Illinois staff held the first ever White Sox ACE Scout Day. Roughly 50 prospects from the 2023-to-2025 graduating classes were in attendance, several of which offered our staff an up-to-date look on their talents. Today, we’ll highlight a few players that stood out to...
MLB
prepbaseballreport.com

2023 Kansas Uncommitted Spotlights: Corner Infielders

Prep Baseball Report Kansas finishes up the uncommitted spotlights with this edition on some of the top uncommitted corner infielders in the State. This list is full of guys with projectable builds and power potential that should remain on the corners in the future. We take a look at their past couple of months of work as well as their most recent player analysis and PBR videos. You can click on each player's picture to head to their personal profile for more information and data.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
prepbaseballreport.com

2021 Scout Day: Owens Community College - Quick Hits

We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2021 Scout Day: Owens Community College. This was a great opportunity for JUCO prospects to be put on MLB/college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
MLB
prepbaseballreport.com

Florida Regional: Day 1 Scout Blog

The PBRT Florida Regional kicked off in Bradenton, Florida with action in the Upperclass Division. The tournament will last two days with each team getting 4 total games. Today, we will take a look at our Scout Notes from Day 1 at the Florida Regional. See who stood out to our PBR Florida Scouts.
FLORIDA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Texas Rankings Update - 2024 Class

TEXAS - Our boots-on-the-ground scouting staff is constantly on the road evaluating talent throughout the entire year. From the high school season, travel ball in the summer, fall league games, or PBR events, we aim to be your number one source for amateur baseball scouting news. Our multimedia platforms and events work in tandem, ultimately creating the most powerful source of high school baseball promotion in Texas. Today we bring you the Updated Player Rankings for the 2024 Texas Class (link below), follow along in the coming days as we dive deeper into the 2024 Rankings Update.
TEXAS STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Results From 2021 Barrie Scout Day

We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ontario's 2021 Barrie Scout Day. This was a great opportunity for 2022-2025 prospects to be identified before season, create and update their profiles, as well see where they stack up with their peers. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase and below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
SPORTS
prepbaseballreport.com

2021 Scout Day: Clark State College - Quick Hits

We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2021 Scout Day: Clark State College. This was a great opportunity for JUCO prospects to be put on MLB/college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
MLB
prepbaseballreport.com

Norcal Underclass Games: TrackMan Pitching Data

ISLANDERS FIELD - LATHROP, CALIF. - A total of 21 pitchers competed on the mound. The event was comprised entirely of 2024/2025 grads, with a number of players who look poised to break into their grad class rankings in the not too distant future. In addition to the traditional showcase...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

South Alabama Select: Preview

The South Alabama Select will be held this Sunday at Stanky Field (University of South Alabama) in Mobile, AL. Some talented 2022-2025 prospects in the state of Alabama will be in attendance, looking to impress in front of some of college coaches who will be in attendance. CLICK HERE to view the roster for this event.
ALABAMA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Texas-NM JUCO All-Star Game Scouting Reports

There was no shortage of quality baseball talent displayed at the Texas-New Mexico Junior College All-Star Game on Sept. 24-25. Held at Dallas Baptist University, the event and venue provided Major League scouts and college coaches with a unique scouting opportunity. Regions 5 and 14 were well represented, with perennial...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy