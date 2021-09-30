Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) Receives Positive Pre-IND Response from FDA for AL002
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that it has received a written response to its meeting request relating to its Type B Pre‑Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) providing a path for Alzamend’s planned clinical development of AL002. AL002 is a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s.www.streetinsider.com
