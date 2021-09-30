CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. dollar slips from 1-year high on weak data, consolidation

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower from a one-year high on Thursday in choppy trading, pressured a little bit by a rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims, with investors also consolidating gains after a steep rise the last few sessions. The greenback overall has been supported by the spike...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Oil retreats from multi-year highs after U.S. stock build

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped nearly 2% on Wednesday after hitting a multi-year highs, taking a breather from its torrid gains of late after U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly. The latest surge in the price of crude had been underpinned by the refusal of the Organization of the Petroleum...
StreetInsider.com

Stocks slip, bond yields bounce as oil fuels inflation angst

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LONDON (Reuters) - Shares fell and government bond yields rose across the world on Wednesday as oil prices hit their highest in seven years, fuelling concerns about rising inflation. The Euro STOXX 600 index fell 1.9%, denting gains made in its best day in 11 weeks on Tuesday, with travel and leisure and tech stocks leading the slide with losses of between 2.3%-3.2%. German stocks shed 2.2%. The mood was set to hit Wall Street, where U.S. futures gauges pointed to losses of around 1.5%.
CNBC

Gold grapples with strong dollar as U.S. jobs data looms

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,747.61 per ounce by 0923 GMT. U.S. gold futures shed 0.8% to $1,747.50. Gold fell on Wednesday, holding below the key technical $1,750 level, as Treasury yields and the dollar gained in the run-up to Friday's U.S. labor market report that could influence the Federal Reserve's tapering schedule.
poundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Consolidates Gains

The pound, which clawed its way up from multi-month lows last week, continued its recovery on Monday before hitting a speed bump having broken through the 1.36 barrier. However, the UK currency received a boost on Tuesday morning from the latest IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey.
CNBC

Gold dips on dollar advance as traders wait for U.S. jobs data

Asian stocks fall to one-year lows as oil prices soar. Gold likely to remain choppy ahead of U.S. jobs data. Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar benefited from subdued risk sentiment, with bullion likely to see choppy trade in the run up to Friday's U.S. jobs numbers that could dictate the Federal Reserve's tapering plans.
investing.com

Dollar Up, but Falls Below Year High as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Data

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, but fell below a one-year high as investors await the latest U.S. jobs report for clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timing to begin asset tapering and hike interest rate hikes. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback...
wsau.com

Dollar drifts below one-year high as payrolls test looms large

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar drifted below a one-year high versus major peers on Tuesday as traders waited on key U.S. payrolls data at the end of the week for clues on the timing of a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus and the start of interest rate hikes. The...
AFP

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday. The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July. Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data. The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
FOX40

US trade deficit hits record $73.3 billion in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2% in August, rising to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of $73.2 […]
sacramentosun.com

Roundup: U.S. stocks post weekly losses amid tech weakness, economic data

NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks dropped for the week, pressured by weakness in the tech shares amid a spike in bond yields. For the week ending Friday, the Dow lost 1.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 2.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched the biggest fall since the week ending Feb. 26, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
investing.com

Stock Market News: Weak Start Saw Markets Rebound And U.S. Dollar Going Strong

Market Indexes: It was a down week, with the Tech-heavy NASDAQ pulling back the most. Friday saw a rebound—a welcome change after the September pullback. “Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday in a broad sell-off driven by rising U.S. Treasury yields, deepening concerns over persistent inflation, and contentious debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. All three major U.S. stock indexes slid nearly 2% or more, with interest rate sensitive tech and tech-adjacent stocks weighing heaviest as investors lost their risk appetite. It was the S&P 500 index’s biggest one-day percentage drop since May, and the Nasdaq’s largest since March.” (Reuters)
