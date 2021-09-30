CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBR IA Juco Scout Day- North Area CC: Trackman Hitting Leaderboard

By Rob Allison
prepbaseballreport.com
 6 days ago

The PBR IA Juco Scout Day: North Iowa Area CC event took place Tuesday, September 28th, 2021. The event was held at Roosevelt Field in Mason City, IA. Beginning this summer, Prep Baseball Report events across the country have been powered by TrackMan’s industry-leading Portable system and Blast Sensor technology to capture pinpoint accurate, actionable data from player performances. Prep Baseball Report, Trackman and Blast are dedicated to recognizing talent and unleashing their potential.

