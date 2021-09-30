PBR IA Juco Scout Day- North Area CC: Trackman Hitting Leaderboard

We recently held our annual scout day with CPBA at Breslin field in Lyndhurst. Here we will be highlighting some of the top performers from the event. + First guy we look at is a 2023 C from West Essex HS, Jude Clough. He starts at the plate in an even, athletic stance. Weight starts slightly shifted onto his frontside. Hands stay locked in position, there is not much wasted movement throughout his swing. Simple stride, compact swing. Smooth weight transfer, keeps his hands inside the ball. Impressive approach, consistently driving balls to the RCF gap during his BP round. Solid backstop as well. Soft hands, receives the ball well. Quick catch and release on throws to bases.

BASEBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO