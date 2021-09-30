Alton High School hosts inaugural Ford Day
Ford Motor Co. executives talked to Alton High School students about automotive careers at the inaugural Ford Day on Wednesday. Roberts Motors General Manager John Roberts said the school is part of Ford’s Automotive Career Exploration program, which allows students to take the same online training as dealership technicians. Students who attend a community college, or who accept a position at a Ford-Lincoln dealership, receive credit toward certification as a technician.www.advantagenews.com
