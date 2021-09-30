PBR IA Juco Scout Day- North Iowa Area CC: Trackman Pitching Leaderboard
The PBR IA Juco Scout Day- North Iowa Area CC event took place Tuesday, September 28th, 2021. The event was held at Roosevelt Field in Mason City, IA. Beginning this summer, Prep Baseball Report events across the country have been powered by TrackMan’s industry-leading Portable system and Blast Sensor technology to capture pinpoint accurate, actionable data from player performances. Prep Baseball Report, Trackman and Blast are dedicated to recognizing talent and unleashing their potential.www.prepbaseballreport.com
Comments / 0