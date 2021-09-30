CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Inside This Real Housewife’s Closet, You’ll Find Bedazzled Timberlands and Lots of Lil’ Kim References

By Camille Freestone
coveteur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA glimpse inside the closet of one of New York's real housewives was more than we could have hoped for. Upon opening the double doors of Leah McSweeney's lust-worthy closet, we discovered in-your-face prints, an impressive sneaker collection, and iconic references from the show. Fans will appreciate the appearance of one rhinestone-embellished mesh catsuit from a previous Halloween costume. And we would be remiss not to mention the strapless spandex Lil' Kim dress that features the mugshot of the superstar—referred to by superfan McSweeney by her full name, Kimberly Jones—in a repetitive allover print.

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

What Happened When Cardi B Met Christian Louboutin in Paris: ‘I Really Had Dinner With a Freaking Icon’

Cardi B and Christian Louboutin have admired each other for years — but the superstar singer and fashion legend had never met in person, until last night. Cardi, who just walked in Balenciaga’s “red carpet” fashion show, shared her encounter with the red sole king on Instagram. “Good conversation, good food, good people,” she wrote. “I really had dinner with a freaking icon.” (Cardi thanked her friend Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, for making it all happen.) Cardi B has come a long way since rapping about red bottoms in her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow,” and she continues to push boundaries...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Mcsweeney
Vogue

Bella Hadid’s A Fan Of This Cult Vintage Store Loved By Rihanna

Whether it’s a Junya Watanabe mini dress or a Noughties denim skirt, Bella Hadid is undeniably the queen of vintage. And now she’s let us in on one of her biggest secrets: the cult New-York based store, Procell. After a successful day spent vintage hunting, Hadid showed off her haul...
Hello Magazine

Frankie Bridge drives fans wild in figure-hugging shirt dress

Delivering some serious style inspiration on Friday, Frankie Bridge just rocked one of the season's most popular prints. Returning to Loose Women in an autumnal brown dress, the TV star looked so glamorous in her chain print midi from & Other Stories. Accessorised to perfection, Frankie teamed her asymmetric design...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Megan Thee Stallion Looks Like An Old Hollywood Star At The Met Gala

Texas girls do it better, and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 Met Gala look proved that for any doubters. The Houston native fit right in on the red carpet in New York City on Sept. 13 and slayed on the steps of the Met Museum. From the first glance eagle-eyed fans got of the “Savage” singer’s look outside of the Mark Hotel to her finally arriving on the red carpet, her look turned heads wherever she went.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nick Cannon Is Holiday-Ready in Fur Coat, Candy Cane Boxers and Mismatched Crocs at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Nick Cannon stepped out in eclectic fashion for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center this weekend. The “Masked Singer” host made a holiday-ready statement in a red, green and white outfit—complete with ornament-worthy shine. Dressed as his alter ego Murda Count Harlem, Cannon wore a metallic gold embossed vest with red and white-striped silk shorts. The rapper paired the Christmas-worthy set with a white fur coat, as well as plenty of bling—including a diamond pendant necklace, belt and red glasses lined in crystals. His look was accessorized with a stack of white foam...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Closet#Bedazzled#Real Housewives#Chaos Theory#Og New Yorker#Opening Ceremony#Antique Boutique#A Second Chance#Rhony
AOL Corp

Inside Kim Kardashian's Close 'Friendship' With Kanye West Post-Split

Still keeping up. Kim Kardashian has reunited with estranged husband Kanye West multiple times since calling it quits earlier this year — but is an official reconciliation in the cards?. The Yeezy designer, 44, “is still styling Kim,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding, “They have a more of...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wegotthiscovered.com

Tyler Perry Not Talking To This Kardashian After “She Stole My Whole Idea”

Kim Kardashian may have been a hit at the Met Gala last week with her all-black Balenciaga attire that covered her entire body, but one person who wasn’t feeling her infamous look was Tyler Perry. Perry, who initially worked with Kardashian in 2013’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, called out the reality star for essentially stealing the idea from him.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Goes Country Glam in Pink Romper and Western Boots at the 2021 ACL Festival

Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by aclfestival (@aclfestival) Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Lena Dunham wore three custom Christopher Kane gowns at her wedding to Luis Felber

Lena Dunham wore three custom Christopher Kane gowns and low Miu Miu heels during her recent wedding to Peruvian-British musician Luis Felber.The actor, writer and filmmaker tied the knot with her partner at London’s Union Club on Saturday, a members-only club in Soho, where her bridesmaids included Taylor Swift, 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman and Industry actor Myha’la Herrold.In an interview with Vogue, the Girls star revealed she drew inspiration from Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s wedding, Patti Boyd’s wedding to George Harrison, and Sharon Tate: “She had the best wedding dress in history”, she said. ...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Sizzles in Tiered Minidress & Cherry Red Heels at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021

Camila Cabello went red hot for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The “Señorita” singer matched the red carpet in head-to-toe monochrome fashion, tapping Elie Saab for her evening attire; the look featured a tiered mini dress with endless ruffles and an off-the-shoulder fit. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone. On her feet, Cabello herself elevated her look with towering patent sandals from...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Cardi B Goes Green in Zip-Up Bonnet Top and Pleated Heeled Pants at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B’s latest outfit brought monochrome dressing to a new level at Paris Fashion Week. The “Money” rapper stepped out this morning in a an all-green look. The emerald-toned ensemble featured a skintight zip-up top, which included sleeves that extended into gloves and a ruffled bonnet. Cardi B accented the bold piece with matching sunglasses, which featured rimless bottoms. For footwear, Cardi B killed two birds with one stone — and simplified her dressing routine in the process. The “Hustlers” actress tucked her top into a pair of pleated high-waisted pants, which came with attached shoes. Though they couldn’t be fully seen...
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Gets Edgy in Bold Hoodie Dress & Platform Combat Boots at Paris Fashion Week

Camila Cabello brought some edge to Paris Fashion Week. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer was spotted leaving L’Oreal’s runway show this morning, wearing a blue textured hoodie dress. The cobalt blue set featured an all-over pointed texture, as well as a midi-length skirt and hooded top. To beat the chill of the French fall season, Cabello layered the cozy garment with a padded black jacket with a fur-lined hood. The singer’s look was complete with shiny silver hoop earrings, as well as several silver rings. Though Cabello’s outfit was already an edgier style than we’ve seen her previously wear, her footwear continued...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Fall and Beyond

Gen Z has declared skinny jeans to be over, and they’re not the only ones ready to welcome the next denim trend. We’re feeling the super baggy styles that are giving us mid-’90s IDGAF vibes, and the comfortable look has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop top or mini cardigan as has been worn by Bella Hadid, or stick to the basics like Katie Holmes and pair wide jeans with a simple tank and sneakers. A loose-fitting button-down completes...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy