Inside This Real Housewife’s Closet, You’ll Find Bedazzled Timberlands and Lots of Lil’ Kim References
A glimpse inside the closet of one of New York's real housewives was more than we could have hoped for. Upon opening the double doors of Leah McSweeney's lust-worthy closet, we discovered in-your-face prints, an impressive sneaker collection, and iconic references from the show. Fans will appreciate the appearance of one rhinestone-embellished mesh catsuit from a previous Halloween costume. And we would be remiss not to mention the strapless spandex Lil' Kim dress that features the mugshot of the superstar—referred to by superfan McSweeney by her full name, Kimberly Jones—in a repetitive allover print.coveteur.com
Comments / 0