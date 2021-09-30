CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

TPG East II: Pitcher Breakdown

By Trey Lyons
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late July, players from all corners of Virginia took part in our Top Prospect Games East II Showcase at Old Dominion. We conclude our breakdown with the pitchers. Beatty has a lankier athletic 5-foot-11 and 155-pound frame. Normal paced athletic delivery with some rhythm to it and late intent. Arm action is full and free with plenty of late acceleration from a high three-quarter slot. Hips and shoulders remain level throughout the delivery and lands slightly open after driving down the mound. Fastball was 77-80 mph with a downward plane low in the zone and some minor cut. Throws the changeup without much speed difference from the fastball and some arm side run at 74-75 mph. Curveball was 65-69 mph and creates an 11/5 break with some hard downward movement when down in the zone. Worked all around the zone, but was most effective lower in the zone with the downward plane on the fastball and deep 11/5 breaking ball.

