​A North Texas fitness instructor often called the “hips whisperer” has been arrested, accused of setting up a camera in a private area. John Benton, 41, is a fitness instructor who works with top modeling agencies and pageants across the world, according to his company's website. The site goes on to name him the official trainer for the Miss Dallas and Miss Dallas Teen pageants, although that relationship has reportedly been terminated.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO