‘What If’: Every Episode 8 Easter Egg and Secret

By ScreenCrush Staff
kingfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 8 of What If...? takes place in a universe where Black Widow and Hawkeye are the last Avengers alive after Ultron destroys the world; they’re on a Quinjet when he peppers the globe with nuclear weapons. (Ultron is clearly a big fan of Terminator 2: Judgment Day.) This dark dystopian world is actually a lot closer to the Age of Ultron comics that gave the second Avengers movie its title than the actual Avengers: Age of Ultron movie.

kingfm.com

The eighth episode of Marvel's What If...? debuted on Wednesday, bringing the penultimate installment in the first season's wide-ranging journey. The series has already introduced a number of recognizable alternate universes and elements from the comics, from Marvel Zombies to Peggy Carter being a super soldier. A blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in the series' most recent episode added to that lore in a whole new way, introducing an event that comic fans might recognize. Spoilers for Episode of What If...?, "What If... Ultron Won?", below! Only look if you want to know!
Stranger Things Season 4 seems to be zeroing in on a theme: “time.”. More than two years after the release of Season 3, the series has finished shooting its next installment after pandemic-related delays and is finally set to return next year. But what will this season have in store...
The Venom sequel is called Let There Be Carnage, but they might as well have called it Let There Be Spider-Man 2 But With Venom This Time. Both films feature a superhero who is at war with his own superhero identity, and longs to abandon his life as a crimefighter so he can normal again. They also both feature villains that have a personal connection to the hero, who are transformed by a freak accident into a horrific monster. The villain is motivated by their lost love and for a while the hero gives up their costumed identity. And on and on and on.
Marvel tucked a sneaky Black Widow easter egg into the latest teaser for What If…? In the clip, fans are introduced to the endgame for the first season of the show. But, eagle-eyed fans managed to notice that Natasha Romanoff was rocking some very different weapons in the fight against Ultron. The clip shows Nat holding Red Guardian's shield as she and Hawkeye retreat from the evil robot. Seeing as how the premise of this week's episode is "What If Ultron Won?" all of this makes a ton of sense. But, Alexi Shostakov is an interesting pull for Marvel so soon after Black Widow. David Harbour's lovable brute was a fan favorite in that film. It's not surprising to see him pop up in other places as this phase of the MCU continues onward. There's even supposed to be an episode of What If…? that focuses on the story of Black Widow next season. So, fans of Red Guardian should be on the lookout for that adventure as well.
Warning: contains spoilers for Endeavour Series 8 Episode 3 ‘Terminus’. Fittingly for a drama about a detective with a taste for The Times cryptic crossword, the murder mystery is far from the only game in an episode of Endeavour. As we explore here, the prequel’s films feature nods to pop culture contemporary with the episode’s time-frame, references to Morse’s past and future cases, and of course, the traditional hat tips to the character’s creator Colin Dexter.
Netflix has a thing for anime, and the service is not trying to hide it. From original series to exclusive licenses, Netflix users have access to a ton of shows from Japan. Not too long ago, the company delved into adaptation anime for live-action projects, and Cowboy Bebop will be its next release. And according to the cast, their series is loaded up with Easter eggs.
“We look carefully at the titles, we’re not in the habit of trying to really ferret away little clues, but it’s nice when things join up in the show,” Jesse Armstrong said at the TV press tour on Wednesday. “We all have quite a detailed knowledge of this business in this world, and sometimes fragments fit together for people. But we’re not a super Easter Egg’y operation. That’s a cool thing some people do. It’s not especially what we do.” During Wednesday's session, the cast talked discussed the Roy family dynamics in Season 3. “He’s going through an enlightenment and liberation,” said Jeremy Strong of his Kendall Roy character. “(He’s) got himself free from the chains that have been binding him.”
While it may be a long wait for a potential third season of Netflix’s Haunting series, fans of Mike Flanagan’s terrifying tales have a new horrific tale to help satisfy their spooky cravings. Midnight Mass technically isn’t a part of the Haunting of Hill House or Haunting of Bly Manor stories, but a ton of familiar faces from those two shows do pop up in Flanagan’s latest release. Most of the Haunting actors’ roles in the new show are obvious, but Carla Gugino’s Midnight Mass cameo is a Haunting easter egg that even superfans might not catch.
Welcome to the official first day of Halloween and Emily and I are excited to be sharing it with you! In our newest episode of "What the Buzz", titled "I Know What You Didn't Do Last Halloween", Emily and I jump right into the spooky festivities. You can hear that episode on the free KLAQ mobile app and at KLAQ.com.
The closer we get to the finale of What If…? Season 1, the more curious its viewers become about the Disney+ series’ place within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If..?, which takes place in various different alternate realities scattered throughout Marvel’s growing multiverse, exists largely apart from the events of the MCU’s prime reality. At least, that’s been the case so far.
Eternals is yet to be released but already Marvel fans have spotted some intriguing Easter eggs.The forthcoming superhero film, directed by Oscar-winning Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao, is due for release next month.A new trailer has landed ahead of the film’s arrival – and it did not take long for eagle-eyed fans to spot what could be a game-changing detail for the MCU.Based on the comic book series of the same name, Eternals focuses on a race of immortal beings who protect the planet Earth from supernatural threats. Among those villains are the ancient enemies named the Deviants who are...
Today’s superhero blockbusters are often named as the modern equivalent of the mythological legends that have endured for hundreds if not thousands of years, with Zack Snyder’s DCEU trilogy in particular deliberately painted as a sweeping, operatic saga of gods and monsters. Chloé Zhao’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Eternals...
Fans hoping to find the long-hidden final Easter egg in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will have to wait a little longer: director James Gunn playfully posted it "for everyone to see" on Facebook — the social media site suffering worldwide outages. On Monday, Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms went down around 11:40 a.m. ET with no explanation for the outage. Facebook tweeted that "some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app," including users attempting to log on and discover the "big" but hard-to-find Easter egg concealed since the film's release in 2014.
Disney+’s What If…? animated Marvel series wrapped its (truncated) nine-episode run on Wednesday. Who all was assembled to battle Infinity Ultron? And whose return was teased in a mid-credits scene? Coming out of Episode 8, in which Infinity Ultron emerged as an incredibly formidable threat (and even dragged The Watcher himself into the mix), the finale opened with Uatu dropping in on Captain Carter (in the midst of battling Batroc aboard the Lemurian Star)… Peter Quill (who was being tortured at the DQ by his dad)… Party Thor… Killmonger (just as the Wakandans were hunting him down for murder)… Star...
