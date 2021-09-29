‘What If’: Every Episode 8 Easter Egg and Secret

Marvel tucked a sneaky Black Widow easter egg into the latest teaser for What If…? In the clip, fans are introduced to the endgame for the first season of the show. But, eagle-eyed fans managed to notice that Natasha Romanoff was rocking some very different weapons in the fight against Ultron. The clip shows Nat holding Red Guardian's shield as she and Hawkeye retreat from the evil robot. Seeing as how the premise of this week's episode is "What If Ultron Won?" all of this makes a ton of sense. But, Alexi Shostakov is an interesting pull for Marvel so soon after Black Widow. David Harbour's lovable brute was a fan favorite in that film. It's not surprising to see him pop up in other places as this phase of the MCU continues onward. There's even supposed to be an episode of What If…? that focuses on the story of Black Widow next season. So, fans of Red Guardian should be on the lookout for that adventure as well.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO