‘What If’: Every Episode 8 Easter Egg and Secret
Episode 8 of What If...? takes place in a universe where Black Widow and Hawkeye are the last Avengers alive after Ultron destroys the world; they’re on a Quinjet when he peppers the globe with nuclear weapons. (Ultron is clearly a big fan of Terminator 2: Judgment Day.) This dark dystopian world is actually a lot closer to the Age of Ultron comics that gave the second Avengers movie its title than the actual Avengers: Age of Ultron movie.kingfm.com
Comments / 0