Yes, I know it’s just pre-season, but some alarm bells are already ringing after a very ugly 4-0 loss last night for the Calgary Flames against the Edmonton Oilers. It was a game that was thoroughly dominated by the Oilers, as they outshot Calgary 49-15. While some will argue that it was a definite “B Squad” iced by the Flames as they did not dress any of their top six forwards or top pairing defencemen, it can also be argued that the Oilers iced a “C+ squad” at best as well. Here are my thoughts on the game:

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO