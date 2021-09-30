Monster Hunter Rise - Official Steam PC Trailer | TGS 2021

These side missions become available after you complete the story. And while there are only a few of them, two of the four quests will require quite a bit of work to complete. The mission unlocks in Viscint post-game and after you've completed the sub-quest Spirit Temple. The client asks that you take care of whatever's got his cows spooked. Head to the Tietal Plains and enter Earth Spirit Temple. At the center, where Grand Gnome once was is a Renan researcher. Talk to him and he'll give you the Destiny Key. That concludes this quest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO