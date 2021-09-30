CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Hunter Rise - Official Steam PC Trailer | TGS 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Rise is officially coming to Steam on January 12, 2022. The Steam version will launch with a variety of optimizations for PC, including 4K, high-res textures, uncapped framerates, 21:9 ultrawide support, and more. Try out the Monster Hunter Rise Demo on Steam starting October 13, 2021. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.

