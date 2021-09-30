CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Combat Deep Dive Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a deep dive into combat, including strategies, difficulty settings, and more, in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One launches on November 16 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date.

www.ign.com

IGN

Diablo II: Resurrected - Review

Activision Blizzard is currently facing serious ongoing allegations of harassment and mistreatment of marginalized workers. To learn more, please visit our timeline as well as our in-depth report on the subject. Nothing more than a coat of fresh paint over the old masterpiece, Diablo 2: Resurrected is a curious piece...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Metroid Dread - Official 'Face the Threat' Trailer

The new Metroid Dread trailer gives us another look at the enemies lurking on Planet ZDR. Prepare to suit up as Samus Aran and explore this treacherous alien planet. From facing the new E.M.M.I. robots, to taking on the creatures that live on ZDR, Samus has a challenging journey ahead. Metroid Dread releases on Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, and join Sophie Neuenmuller in a new adventure when the game launches on February 25, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream continues the story of Sophie and Plachta's many adventures. After leaving Sophie's hometown of Kirchen Bell, the pair discovers a huge tree identical to one that Plachta had seen in a dream, and as they get closer, a mysterious vortex pulls them inside. Sophie awakens alone in a curious new world called Erde Wiege, and it's not long before she hears about an alchemist named Plachta that lives on the outskirts of town. Shockingly, when Sophie arrives at the atelier, she meets a young alchemy enthusiast named Plachta, and even though the alchemist shares the same name as her friend, she doesn't recognize Sophie. In the adventure, Sophie will also meet the aspiring alchemist, Ramizel Erlenmeyer, who willingly agrees to help her in her time of need.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Six Things to Know about Phantom Blade: Executioners

Phantom Blade: Executioners is a martial arts hero action game with dark overtones, and impressive character transformations. You play as a member of the “Organization” and upon receiving an alarming SOS, learn that a close friend’s brother was transformed into an eight-armed monstrosity that began killing his comrades. The culprit? A mysterious new body modification technique known as Sha-Chi that when abused, can transform the human host into a nightmarish killing machine.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chains of Fury - Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the gameplay trailer for the unique Chains of Fury, a high-speed first-person shooter with stylized comic book-style cel-shaded graphics and Metroidvania-style gameplay. It will be launching its Kickstarter on November 9 with a goal of releasing on all platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Alan Wake Remastered Review

Like a flashlight flickering to life from a freshly inserted set of Energizers, Alan Wake Remastered takes the 11-year-old survival horror shooter and presents it in its most radiant form. Yet while the details in its moody environments are now far easier to make out, its gameplay shortcomings are presented in equally stark relief. Alan Wake Remastered’s twisted brand of psychological torture by torchlight still makes for a supremely tense trip through the woods, but as a shooter it’s stuck in the past compared to more modern games – including developer Remedy’s own Control.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fried Barry Announcement Trailer

The genre-bending, cult style film Fried Barry starring Gary Green, Chanelle De Jager, Johnny Pienaar, Bia Hartensen and Sean Cameron Michael will premiere on DStv Box Office as a Cinema Premiere on 26 October 2021 in the week leading up to Halloween. Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Steve Wall, Deon Lotz and Tuks Tad Lungu feature in supporting roles in the film, that is the first of its kind for South African cinema.
MOVIES
IGN

DC FanDome 2021 - Official Talent Announcement Trailer

DC FanDome will return on Saturday, October 16, at 10:00 am PT with an all-new, epic streaming event. Fans will get to see new content and celebrate the stars and creators of their favorite feature films, live-action and animated television series, games, comics, home entertainment releases, and more. THis trailer reveals all the DC stars that will appear at FanDome, from The Batman's Robert Pattinson to Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Sony Begins Testing Free PS5 Game Trials

Sony has begun testing free game trials on PlayStation 5, allowing users to play a few hours of games before purchasing them – but it's not a perfect service just yet. As spotted by Eurogamer, the trial feature appears to be available only in the United Kingdom right now, and currently includes just two games - Death Stranding: Director's Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. For those wondering how long you can play each game, that seems to be dependant upon what you choose. Death Stranding: Director's Cut gives players up to six hours of free gameplay while Sackboy: A Big Adventure offers five.
VIDEO GAMES

