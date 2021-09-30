CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trevon Diggs named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

By Josh Clark
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

The NFL awarded Diggs with his stellar play when they named him the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month on Thursday after he recorded an interception in each of the Cowboys’ first three games.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Trevon Diggs’ rat poison, Amari Cooper’s DB chance

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has an interception in every Cowboys’ game this season. After the former Alabama standout’s latest interception, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Diggs played as though he was the wide receiver instead of the defensive back. Diggs used to be a wide receiver, and...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reveal Why Trevon Diggs Was Taken Out Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another impressive win on Sunday, but it wasn’t without some concern for cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs, who was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, intercepted a pair of passes today, giving him five takeaways in four games. However, he also exited the game early in the fourth quarter for an undisclosed physical issue.
NFL
Yardbarker

Trevon Diggs vs. DeVonta Smith a Monday Night Matchup of Intrigue

Not that the sentiment was all that groundbreaking but Nick Sirianni noted that the SEC is the closest thing to the NFL when discussing his rookie receiver DeVonta Smith on Thursday. "To be honest with you, the SEC is the closest thing to the NFL for a receiver because the...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Kellen Moore, Trevon Diggs star in Cowboys’ Monday night drubbing of the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Philadelphia Eagles for most of Monday Night Football. There wasn’t much to write home about for the Eagles. It was an ugly game for them. Conversely, we saw a few things from the Cowboys that are very … not Cowboys-like. The defense is still very much an unknown going forward, but they’re also missing four defensive starters, including their best defensive player, DeMarcus Lawrence. Nevertheless, on Monday night, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and cornerback Trevon Diggs shined through for the Cowboys.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys update status of cornerback Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys provided an injury update on cornerback Trevon Diggs, who left Sunday’s game after making his fifth interception of the season. According to multiple reports, Diggs was dealing with tightness in his back following a possible collision with another player’s cleat in the first half. “He could have...
NFL
WTOK-TV

Trevon Diggs makes history in Dallas’ 36-28 victory

DALLAS, TX. (WTOK) - Trevon Diggs had two interceptions against the Panthers, which put him at five interceptions for the season in the Cowboys 36-28 win against Carolina. Diggs’ two interceptions put him in the history books as he became only the second player in Dallas Cowboys history to record an interception in each of the first four games of the season since the NFL merger. He’s also the 17th player since the merger to have an interception in each of the first four games. The other Cowboy to achieve this was Chuck Howley, who got five interceptions in four games back in 1968.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Trevon Diggs held out by Cowboys for odd reason

Has “load management” made its way to the NFL? That may be the case for one team and player. Trevon Diggs had two interceptions in the Dallas Cowboys’ 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He has an interception in every game this season and five total. Even though...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Everson Walls
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs emerging as one of NFL's top young cornerbacks

When a player gets drafted in the second round, there are immediate expectations of quality play on the field. Trevon Diggs, despite missing four games with a broken foot and having early struggles against quality wide receivers, showed why some had him as a Day 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He finished with a team-high three interceptions and 14 passes defended which made him the first rookie in franchise history to lead in both categories.
NFL
AL.com

Trevon Diggs victimizes Jalen Hurts for his first NFL touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs were teammates at Alabama in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. On Monday night, they were the key figures in a 59-yard touchdown play. When Hurts tried to connect on a pass to Smith, the wide receiver stumbled, giving Diggs the opening to intercept the pass, and the cornerback took the football all the way to the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.
NFL
Dallas News

The wait is over: Cowboys have their next playmaker at CB, and his name is Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs. Cornerback. Playmaker. If we’re honest, it has been forever since the Cowboys had a playmaking cornerback. Go ahead and try to come up with one. The best you can do is Terence Newman, who intercepted 32 passes in nine seasons from 2003-11 -- unless we’re going all the way back to Deion Sanders who arrived in 1995.
NFL
On3.com

Jerry Jones gives unusual compliment to Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dished up a compliment to cornerback Trevon Diggs in typical Jones fashion. “A receiver faking it as a D-back,” Jones said via the Dallas Morning News. “He plays that ball and makes those special plays. And obviously, he’s not only got talent, but by the way, he’s worked to get in position to make those plays. He’s a difference-maker.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#2020 Nfl Draft#Monday Night Football#American Football#Nfc#Eagles
On3.com

Randy Gregory reveals challenge to Trevon Diggs before game

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs surprised the Carolina Panthers by grabbing two interceptions in the win on Sunday afternoon. The second-year defensive back wasn’t surprising himself, however. As it turns out, Diggs predicted a two-pick day when challenged by Cowboys star defensive end Randy Gregory. “Diggs is funny because I...
NFL
Washington Post

Trevon Diggs is picking off quarterbacks, shutting down receivers and turning around the Cowboys’ defense

When the highest-rated cornerbacks in April’s NFL draft, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II, went off the board just before the Dallas Cowboys’ turn at No. 10, it was thought to be a stunningly disappointing sequence for a Cowboys team that reportedly had zeroed in on upgrading that position with its first pick. Instead, Dallas pivoted to Plan B and traded back to the Philadelphia Eagles’ spot at No. 12, gaining an extra third-rounder in the process.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Week 3 Bama Pro of the Week: Trevon Diggs

Each week during the NFL regular season, I'll award one standout Alabama player of the week whose performance boosted his team to victory. The only criteria being his team must win. At the end of the season, I'll name the MVP and hand out a few other awards to recognize the excellence the Alabama Crimson Tide has present in the NFL.
NFL
On3.com

Trevon Diggs shows confidence following matchup with Keenan Allen

Dallas Cowboys second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs is gaining confidence after holding his own against Los Angeles Chargers’ star wide receiver Keenan Allen in the Cowboys’ win on Sunday. “I traveled with him every time,” Diggs said via Michael Gehlken. “Sometimes we were in zone, so I couldn’t really get right...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Player of the Game: Trevon Diggs' 2-INT frenzy catapults Cowboys to win

In a second consecutive complete team victory, the Dallas Cowboys used a strong third quarter to eventually dispatch the Carolina Panthers 36-28 in a Week 4 win. Second-year standout corner Trevon Diggs returned to the spot light this week, a place he is becoming very accustomed to. After a quiet first half, always a good thing for corners, Diggs came alive in the second half for the second week in a row. On back-to-back drives in the third quarter Diggs ended the Panthers’s hopes with interceptions, capturing his fourth and fifth picks on this young season.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

DeVonta Smith vs. Trevon Diggs: From the practice field to prime time

They went against each other in practice at the University of Alabama, one-on-one battles that in many instances were more competitive than gamedays. In those sessions, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Trevon Diggs pushed each other, sharpened each other's games, and knew that rep after rep would be a battle.
NFL
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
541
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy