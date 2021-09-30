Trevon Diggs named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

DALLAS, TX. (WTOK) - Trevon Diggs had two interceptions against the Panthers, which put him at five interceptions for the season in the Cowboys 36-28 win against Carolina. Diggs’ two interceptions put him in the history books as he became only the second player in Dallas Cowboys history to record an interception in each of the first four games of the season since the NFL merger. He’s also the 17th player since the merger to have an interception in each of the first four games. The other Cowboy to achieve this was Chuck Howley, who got five interceptions in four games back in 1968.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO