New Bomb Threat Leads To Evacuation At School In Westchester

For the fourth time in three days, students and staff at a Westchester school were forced to evacuate due to a bomb threat.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Yonkers Fire Department evacuated the Yonkers Montessori Academy due to a threat made at the school.

School officials said that “all of the children and staff are safe and under the supervision of teachers and administrators.”

Elementary students were taken to Yonkers Raceway, while Middle and High School students were at St. Marks Lutheran School while the building was inspected.

There have been no reports of any danger at the school. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, state police received an anonymous call about a shooting at Blind Brook High School, which was unfounded, but remains under investigation.

Earlier this week, Yonkers Middle / High School and the Mount Vernon High School were forced to evacuate after receiving undisclosed threats that also turned out to be false.

