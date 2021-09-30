Worth Watching: Jon Stewart’s ‘Troubles,’ ‘Grey’s and ‘Big Sky’ Return, Come on Down for ‘The Price Is Right’s 50th Anniversary
Jon Stewart brings his trademark wit and passion for social causes to Apple TV+ in the biweekly The Problem with Jon Stewart. TV’s longest-running prime-time medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, returns for an 18th season, sandwiched between spinoff Station 19 and midseason’s hit thriller Big Sky. CBS’ The Price Is Right celebrates its golden anniversary with a prime-time retrospective.democratherald.com
