What You Need To Know Before Taking CBD Oil

CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants that are beneficial for many people. CBD is not addictive, but it does have side effects that you should know about before taking it. Some people think that because it comes from cannabis CBD oil will make them high or stoned. But if you take CBD oil in its pure form and without THC (the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana), then there’s no way it will produce any type of “high.” You might not even notice any changes at all after taking it.