ON THE MOVE

Gulf Coast International Properties announced two new Realtor’s have joined the firm. Darlene Roddy has been active in real estate on Marco Island and surrounding areas since 2000, with a strong emphasis on beachfront and golfing community condominiums and upscale single-family homes. She has received many designations including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Certified Residential Specialist and Certified Negotiating Expert and other certifications placing her in the top three percent among more than one million Realtors nationally. Karyn Capozzo is a Naples native who has worked in the Naples luxury real estate market for the past 7 years. She holds the distinction of top salesperson in her previous role as a new home sales professional at local luxury community, Isles of Collier Preserve. Previously, she was a registered dietitian with her own private practice. After a distinguished career including an internship at Cornell Medical Center in New York, she decided to transition back to her roots and pursue a role in Naples luxury real estate. She is a board member for the Friends of Rookery Bay.