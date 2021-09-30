CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RE/MAX Announces Global RE/MAX Day

By RE/MAX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInaugural Event Encourages Community Service Through Worldwide Day of Giving Back. September 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // DENVER - RE/MAX, LLC announces the first-ever Global RE/MAX Day, to be held on Wednesday, October 6. This worldwide community service event will activate the RE/MAX network and its nearly 140,000 affiliates in over 110 countries and territories in a coordinated effort to give back to the communities in which they live, work and serve. To participate, RE/MAX affiliates and the approximately 700 RE/MAX Holdings staff members are encouraged to volunteer at a charity of their choice or through a community service project on Global RE/MAX Day.

