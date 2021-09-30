Two area teams in recent AP High School Football poll

Two Stephens County teams appeared in the recent Associated Press High School Football poll in their respective classifications released Monday evening.

In the Sept. 27 poll, 10 media members voted with Marlow placing third in Class 2A and Velma-Alma receiving votes in the Class B poll.

The Marlow Outlaws placed third overall in the poll with one first place vote in Class 2A as they beat Comanche last week with a 36-0 score and improved their record to 4-0 on the season.

Washington led the poll in Class 2A with six first place votes and defending Class 2A State Champions Metro Christian got three first place votes and came second in the recent poll.

Velma-Alma, on the cusp of breaking into the top 5 rankings of Class B, got three points and was listed as the No. 6 team in the rankings with Regent Prep and Garber following behind them.

Shattuck is the No. 1 team in Class B with four first place votes, followed by Laverne who has four first place votes, while Dewar came in third and had two first place votes in the recent poll.

Duncan, in Class 5A, has three opponents in the top 10 as Guthrie is fourth in Class 5A poll while MacArthur is fifth overall and Ardmore is No. 6.

Guthrie got one first place vote and beat Duncan in the final non-district game of the 2021 season, while MacArthur opened district play against Duncan and won 42-7 over the Demons.

Duncan and Ardmore will face each other at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in Ardmore as the Tigers look to keep their undefeated season going.

The Demons will face another team receiving votes as Noble will come to town after getting seven points. Kick off is set for at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at home against the Bears.

Jenks was the No. 1 team in Class 6A Division I poll, while Bixby got all 10 first place votes to take No. 1 ranking in the Class 6A Division II poll.

Tuttle also swept first place votes as they got all 10 first place votes in Class 4A while Holland Hall got nine first place votes in Class 3A.

Class A Ringling got 10 first place votes to sweep their classification while Mountain View-Gotebo got nine first place votes to be the top of the Class C poll.

The rest of the rankings are listed below with the point system being based off 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring for Class A through 5A while Class 6A, B and C is based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

1. Jenks (7) (3-1) 45

2. Union (2) (3-1) 41

3. Owasso (3-1) 29

4. Moore (4-0) 14

5. Broken Arrow (2-2) 6

(tie) Norman North (3-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Norman 5. Edmond Santa Fe 3. Mustang 1.

Class 6A Division II

1. Bixby (10) (4-0) 50

2. Choctaw (3-1) 37

3. Stillwater (3-1) 26

4. B.T. Washington (3-1) 17

5. Sand Springs (4-0) 14

Others receiving votes: Del City 5. Putnam North 1.

Class 5A

School

1. McAlester (5) (4-0) 92

2. Collinsville (3) (4-0) 91

3. Coweta (1) (4-0) 83

4. Guthrie (1) (4-0) 66

5. Lawton Mac (4-0) 59

6. Ardmore (4-0) 47

7. McGuinness (2-2) 39

8. Carl Albert(2-2) 35

9. Sapulpa (3-1) 21

10. Pryor (3-1) 10

Others receiving votes: Noble 7.

Class 4A

1. Tuttle (10) (4-0) 100

2. Poteau (3-1) 83

3. Cushing (3-1) 78

4. Clinton (3-1) 70

5. Wagoner (3-1) 57

6. Grove (4-0) 51

7. Bethany (3-1) 26

8. Weatherford (3-1) 23

9. Blanchard (3-1) 21

10. Hilldale (3-1) 19

Others receiving votes: Bristow 9. Elk City 7. Fort Gibson 2. Broken Bow 2. Cache 1. Chickasha 1.

Class 3A

1. Holland Hall (9) (4-0) 99

2. Lincoln Christian (1) (5-0) 89

3. Heritage Hall (4-0) 81

4. Verdigris (4-0) 69

5. Seminole (5-0) 52

6. Kingfisher (3-1) 44

7. Stigler (4-1) 36

8. Madill (4-0) 29

9. Plainview (2-2) 27

10. Berryhill (3-1) 8

Others receiving votes: Kingston 6. Perkins-Tryon 5. Vinita 3. Douglass 2.

Class 2A

1. Washington (6) (4-0) 94

2. Metro Christian (3)(3-1) 88

3. Marlow (1)(4-0) 81

4. Beggs (3-1) 62

5. Oklahoma Christian (4-0) 55

6. Jones (2-2) 43

7. Eufaula (4-0) 35

8. Vian(3-1)30

9. Rejoice Christian School (3-1) 15

10. Prague (4-0) 14

Others receiving votes: Victory Christian 13. Spiro 7. Chandler 5. Kiefer 5. Millwood 2. Antlers 1.

Class A

1. Ringling (10) (4-0) 100

2. Cashion (4-1) 80

(tie) Gore (4-0) 80

4. Hooker (4-0) 65

5. Mooreland (4-0) 57

6. Okemah (4-0) 46

7. Wayne (4-0) 35

8. Pawhuska (4-0) 22

9. Hominy(4-1) 20

10. Tonkawa (3-1) 18

Others receiving votes: Colcord 8. Fairview 7. Pawnee 6. Watonga 2. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 2.

Class B

1. Shattuck (4) (4-0) 40

2. Laverne (4) (3-0) 39

3. Dewar (2) (5-0) 31

4. Davenport (4-0) 25

5. Balko-Forgan (5-0) 10

Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 3. Regent Prep 1. Garber 1.

Class C

1. Mountain View-Gotebo (9)(4-0) 45

2. Timberlake (4-0) 36

3. Tyrone (2-1) 20

4. Waynoka (3-1)15

5. Sasakwa (3-0) 10

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 8. Maysville 1.