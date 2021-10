Music wonderboy and hit-maker SHAWN MENDES is hitting the road in 2022 for his "Wonder: The World Tour." As the name suggests, the tour, which follows the release of his new album Wonder, will take Mendes all over the world - 64 dates, in fact, covering North America, the UK, and Europe. I'm assuming you won't be making the trek to see Shawn across the pond, so let's focus on those dates here in the good ol' US of A. The Grammy winner will make a stop in Louisville, KY, at the KFC Yum! Center on August 12, 2022 - and we have tickets for that show!

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO