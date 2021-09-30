PCSO Computer Crimes Unit arrests 16 during "Operation Guardians of Innocence VII" child pornography investigation
Two Winter Haven men additionally charged with sexual battery of three children. On Friday, September 24, 2021, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office concluded a month-long undercover investigation to identify suspects who possess and share child pornography. The operation, called “Operation Guardians of Innocence VII,” was carried out by undercover detectives from PCSO’s Computer Crimes Unit and resulted in the arrests of 16 people.polksheriff.org
Comments / 0