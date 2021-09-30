CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkins Park, PA

Resident Class of 2022: Dr. Wayne Tan

salus.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn in the city of Guangdong, Kaiping China, Wayne Tan, OD ‘21, ‘22Resident, immigrated to Baltimore, Maryland when he was 10 years old. “Both my parents did not have much formal education growing up in communist China,” said Dr. Tan. “My father had some elementary school education, the most my mother had was middle school. They had to quit school to work and put food on the table. I thank God we were able to come to the United States and afforded this opportunity. There were a lot of sacrifices we had to make coming here, with my parents making the biggest sacrifice.”

www.salus.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Elkins Park, PA
Local
Maryland Education
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania College#School Education#Formal Education#Missionary#Od#Towson University#Cpr#Pco#Salus#Chinese
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy