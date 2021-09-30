Resident Class of 2022: Dr. Wayne Tan

Born in the city of Guangdong, Kaiping China, Wayne Tan, OD ‘21, ‘22Resident, immigrated to Baltimore, Maryland when he was 10 years old. “Both my parents did not have much formal education growing up in communist China,” said Dr. Tan. “My father had some elementary school education, the most my mother had was middle school. They had to quit school to work and put food on the table. I thank God we were able to come to the United States and afforded this opportunity. There were a lot of sacrifices we had to make coming here, with my parents making the biggest sacrifice.”