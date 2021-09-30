CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Comedian Engvall to bring farewell tour to Indiana

By Amanda Dunlop adunlop@indianagazette.net
Indiana Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic and quarantine has allowed many people to discover new hobbies or interests. Comedian Bill Engvall’s wife, Gail, is no different. “During COVID I discovered that my wife is addicted to Bed, Bath and Beyond,” Engvall said. “At one point she said to me, ‘we have to go buy guest towels,’ and I said to her, ‘why do we need to do that? They’re guests, they’re not going to know if they’re our normal towels or not.’”

www.indianagazette.com

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Farewell Tour
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy