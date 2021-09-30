Comedian Engvall to bring farewell tour to Indiana
The pandemic and quarantine has allowed many people to discover new hobbies or interests. Comedian Bill Engvall’s wife, Gail, is no different. “During COVID I discovered that my wife is addicted to Bed, Bath and Beyond,” Engvall said. “At one point she said to me, ‘we have to go buy guest towels,’ and I said to her, ‘why do we need to do that? They’re guests, they’re not going to know if they’re our normal towels or not.’”www.indianagazette.com
