Splice Launches Global Music Council, Chaired by Caron Veazey

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Splice , the platform for rights-cleared sounds and beats, has established its first Global Music Council, a strategic advisory board of artist entrepreneurs, activists and experts in major music territories. According to the announcement, the advisors were hand-picked to provide diverse perspectives, and an artist’s lens, on expanding access to Splice’s music creation platform around the world.

Splice’s Global Music Council will be chaired by Caron Veazey, founder and CEO of Something in Common, co-founder and vice chair of the Black Music Action Coalition and former manager of Pharrell Williams. In this inaugural role, Veazey and fellow council members will help Splice identify trends and opportunities to support under-represented music-makers worldwide.  The Council will also advise on advancements for Splice’s music education and collaboration products, and cultural trends to shape Splice Sounds, Splice’s popular library of more than 2 million pre-cleared samples.

“The Council is a rich group of dynamic voices who will identify innovative opportunities and partnerships around the world. We’re all fans of the work Splice is doing to advance freedom for creators everywhere, and this team will bring a creator perspective to the work they are already doing,” said Veazey.

Other charter members of Splice’s Global Music Council include: Mr Eazi, Nigerian artist and founder of artist incubator EmPawa Africa; Imogen Heap, Grammy-winning musician and Creative Passport co-founder; Hussain ‘Spek’ Yoosuf, founder of PopArabia and the newly launched Middle Eastern PRO ESMAA; Mathew Daniel, a China-based DJ and VP of international of NetEase Cloud Music; Ebonie Smith, Atlantic Studios lead engineer and Gender Amplified founder; and Sebastian Krys, a two-time Latin Grammy Producer of the Year winner and founder and president/CEO of Rebeleon Entertainment. The council will report to Chief Music Officer Maria Egan; alongside internal representation from CEO/co-founder Steve Martocci; GM/chief content officer Dan Zaccagnino and board member Matt Pincus.

“As Splice expands around the world we want to ensure we represent the diversity of our ecosystem, and the rapidly changing state of global music, in our strategic thinking,” says Egan. “Each of the Council members has trailblazing artistic and entrepreneurial achievements but also advocates tirelessly to empower underserved creators all over the world. We are honored that these acclaimed creators, innovators and activists, with such a wide range of experience and perspective, have joined our mission. With their passion and guidance we can authentically shape the future of music creation and build a truly inclusive, global community.”

Variety

Variety

