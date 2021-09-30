CROOKSTON GIRL’S SWIMMERS TAKE ON THIEF RIVER FALLS IN A DUAL ON THE ROAD

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Swimming team is in the middle of a busy week when they swim a dual against the Thief River Falls Prowlers at the Prowlers home pool tonight. Crookston lost a 126-53 dual at Warroad on Tuesday night to the Warroad/Roseau North. After tonight the Pirates will be at the Fosston-Bagley Invitational in Fosston on Saturday afternoon. The match at Thief River Falls tonight starts at 5:30 PM.