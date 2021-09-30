CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RED LAKE FALLS VOLLEYBALL IN SECTION CONTEST AT SACRED HEART ON KROX RADIO

kroxam.com
 5 days ago

The Red Lake Falls Eagles Volleyball team is 6-7 on the season and coming off a nice 3-0 win over Red Lake County Central on Tuesday night while the Sacred Heart Eagles are 3-4 and they are also coming off a nice 3-2 win over Goodridge-Grygla on Tuesday. Both the Eagles teams are in the ninth through 11th place in the latest QRF ratings out of the 21 schools in Section 8A and close to being in the top eight which will give you some home court advantage to start the tournament anyway. Red Lake Falls is playing tonight at the Sacred Heart High School in East Grand Forks will match time set for 7:15 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 6:45 PM and also on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.

www.kroxam.com

