Lightning Node Channel Liquidity Management

 6 days ago

In this video, Bitcoin educator and YouTuber BTC Sessions walks you through how to use Lightning Network Plus in order to open channel swaps with peers online. The video was first published on September 22, 2021.

Bitcoin Eyes Key Upside Break, Outperforms Ethereum, DOGE Rallies

Bitcoin price is eyeing an upside break above the key USD 50,000 resistance. Ethereum is trying to revisit USD 3,500, XRP settled above the USD 1.00 resistance. SHIB rallied over 57%, ICX gained 22%, and DOGE is up by 12%. Bitcoin price remained stable above the USD 46,500 support level....
Christian Decker on Lightning Network and Greenlight Nodes

In this video, Anita Posch interviews Christian Decker who is one of the architects of the Lightning Network and Core Tech engineer at Blockstream. They discuss the growth of the Lightning Network, privacy, adoption hurdles and the future of Lightning and Bitcoin. The episode premiered on September 30, 2021.
RaspiBlitz and the Speed of Lightning

In this video, Bitcoin educator Anita Posch interviews Jeff Gallas and Rootz of Fulmo, developers of the Lightning Network. They talk about the business of Fulmo, adoption rate of Lightning Network, most exciting Lightning projects, and much more. The episode premiered on September 23, 2021.
Samson Mow on Bitcoin, Infinite Fleet & NFTs

In this episode of To The Moon podcast, Lawrence Ray interviews Samson Mow, CEO of Pixelmatic and CSO of Blockstream. They talk about Bitcoin, his new game Infinite Fleet, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the integration between Liquid and Lightning, and much more. The full episode premiered on October 1, 2021.
#Node#Lightning Network#Liquidity
Bitcoin Investors Prepare for Liftoff - Will Clemente

In this video, Anthony Pompliano interviews Bitcoin on-chain analyst Will Clemente who shares the latest insights into BTC on-chain activity and what it might mean for its price. The episode premiered on October 1, 2021.
Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Nodes and Channels Achieve Record Highs

The number of Lightning Network nodes on the Bitcoin network has increased by 160% over the past year. The Lightning Network is Bitcoin’s layer-two solution aimed at enhancing the efficiency of Bitcoin’s network. Despite the significant growth over the past year, the number of Lightning Network nodes has only grown...
DareNFT Is Making NFTs More Liquid

DareNFT is an upcoming project that just might change the way we use and trade NFTs. With the massive growth, blockchain has seen over the past year, more and more people are getting involved each day. With this, the NFT space has exploded. This meteoric rise has brought new entrants into the arena and many people are looking to create their own marketplaces to challenge the current king, Opensea.
Bitcoin Lightning Network Hits New ATH, 226% Up on Open Payment Channels

As per the latest tweet by popular on-chain data vendor Glassnode, the Bitcoin Lightning Network has now reached a new historic peak in terms of the amount of open payment channels. Bitcoin Lightning Network expands. The new all-time high constitutes 72,380 open payment channels, Glassnode says. That is 226% higher...
Bitcoin Leads, Ethereum, Altcoins Show Mixed Results

Bitcoin price could extend its rally towards USD 52,000. Ethereum needs to settle above USD 3,550 to accelerate, XRP struggles to reach USD 1.08. SHIB rallied 66% and is the best performer among the top 100 coins today. Bitcoin price is showing positive signs above the USD 50,000 pivot level....
Bitcoin Tests USD 50,000, Ethereum and Altcoins Extend Gains

Bitcoin price surpassed the key USD 50,000 resistance. Ethereum is back above USD 3,400, XRP nears USD 1.08. SHIB extended gains, DOGE is up over 11%. Bitcoin price remained elevated and it broke the USD 48,500 resistance. As a result, BTC was able to clear the USD 50,000 resistance. It is currently (12:09 PM UTC) trading in a positive zone around the USD 50,000, but there is a risk of a downside correction towards USD 49,200.
First Graphene Layer 1 Cross-Chain Swap Project Obtains DAO Funding

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. With a landmark stake weighted vote, the Hive community approves DAO funding for the execution of a Layer 1 solution that aims to bring about the first-ever decentralised Graphene to Graphene cross-chain token swaps. The funding also clears the way for creating an incentivised, distributed Peer to Peer, IPFS content storage, content delivery, and video encoding layer. All will operate within the Hive, SPK Network, and Peerplays ecosystems.
Nordic Bitcoin Miners Face Double Challenge, But Industry Still 'Quite Optimistic'

Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto miners have flocked to the Nordics in recent years, as it's a region blessed with an abundance of cheap and clean energy, a cold climate, and a stable regulatory framework. But with electricity prices rising sharply this fall, along with mounting political pressure, miners here may be up for a challenging time ahead.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidate Gains, AXS Surges

Bitcoin price is consolidating gains above USD 47,000. Ethereum is stable above USD 3,250, XRP is consolidating above USD 1. AXS rallied over 40%, DYDX and FLOW gained almost 11%. Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the USD 49,250 zone. BTC corrected lower below USD 48,000 level. It is...
Decentralized Asset Bridges Across Bitcoin, Ethereum and More

In this video, Lea Thompson aka Girl Gone Crypto, interviews Dewei Liu, Co-Founder of Boring DAO. They chat about building a decentralized asset bridge between bitcoin, ethereum, and other chains in order to bring more DeFi tools to Bitcoin. The episode premiered on October 1, 2021.
The Best Way to Understand Bitcoin is to Own It - Flori Marquez

In this episode of Coin Stories, host Natalie Brunell interviews BlockFi's co-founder Flori Marquez. They talk about Flori's career, crypto lending, importance of understanding Bitcoin and best ways to do it. The episode premiered on September 30, 2021.
Investments In Bitcoin Rotate From Ethereum Again as BTC Flirts With USD 50K

Last week ended with “growing investor confidence” across the digital asset market, with bitcoin (BTC) in particular becoming a more favored investment at the expense of ethereum (ETH) once again, per data from cryptoasset management firm CoinShares. According to the firm’s weekly report on digital asset fund flows, which tracks...
Solana Node Issue Highlights Crypto Hurdles, Opportunity

Experienced cryptocurrency investors know — and novices need to learn — that technology is vital in how this asset class functions. That’s not the case with fiat currencies, and with more digital assets being linked to the blockchain, technology is taking on an increasingly prominent role in the crypto universe. And as is the case with any emerging technology, there are sure to be hiccups along the way.
US Bank Becomes Bitcoin Custodian, Axie Infinity Valued at USD 3B + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. US Bank, the fifth-biggest retail bank in the US, is expected to announce today that its crypto custody service is available to fund managers, CNBC reported. The offering will help investment managers store private keys for bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), and litecoin (LTC) with assistance from sub-custodian NYDIG, said the report, citing Gunjan Kedia, vice chair of the bank’s wealth management and investment services division. Support for other cryptoassets like ethereum (ETH) is expected over time, Kedia said.
Cross-Channel Campaign Management (CCCM) Software Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | ActiveDEMAND, Marin Software, Teradata, Autopilot

2020-2025 Global Cross-Channel Campaign Management (CCCM) Software Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cross-Channel Campaign Management (CCCM) Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Maropost, Microsoft, Oracle, SAS, IBM, Teradata, Marin Software, Autopilot, ActiveDEMAND, Kenshoo & Adobe.
Axie Infinity Goes Parabolic on DEX News, Staking Implementation

Blockchain-powered game Axie Infinity’s governance token AXS once again surged to an all-time high in the market today after the team behind the game announced the development of a new decentralized exchange (DEX) last Friday. The latest news also came after the protocol last week made an airdrop to early users and introduced staking rewards for AXS holders.
