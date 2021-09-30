Lightning Node Channel Liquidity Management

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. US Bank, the fifth-biggest retail bank in the US, is expected to announce today that its crypto custody service is available to fund managers, CNBC reported. The offering will help investment managers store private keys for bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), and litecoin (LTC) with assistance from sub-custodian NYDIG, said the report, citing Gunjan Kedia, vice chair of the bank’s wealth management and investment services division. Support for other cryptoassets like ethereum (ETH) is expected over time, Kedia said.
Comments / 0