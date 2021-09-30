Reasons Why You Should Visit Lucca, Italy

Regional produce from Tuscany’s farms and vineyards is served throughout the wine bars, cocktail hangouts and cool craft beer spots of Lucca, an underrated city break gem. With its sunbaked Medieval piazzas and rich Etruscan history, Lucca is known among Italophiles as one of the country’s best city breaks. Tucked into Tuscany’s northerly stretch, between Pisa and Florence, it’s a top day trip for many exploring by car or bike. But why rush, when you can spend a couple of days pottering around its old town, spying the rust-coloured Torre Guinigi – curiously topped with a garden of trees – and eating at historic trattorias? When the afternoon heat hits, cool off under streetside parasols or in cavernous interiors at one of these quaint local bars.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO