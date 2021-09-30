Reasons Why You Should Visit Lucca, Italy
Full of history, culture, fine architecture and equally fine food, the Tuscan city of Lucca is a delight to visit – whether on a day trip or in its own right. Just over an hour’s train ride or drive from the Tuscan capital of Florence – and only 30 minutes from Pisa and its leaning tower – Lucca is sometimes overlooked in this high-flying region of rich cuisine, Renaissance art and intricate marble cathedrals. yet the so-called city of 100 churches charms those who make the short trip there, thanks to pretty, cobbled piazzas, shady avenues, historic villas and energetic terrace bars.theculturetrip.com
Comments / 0