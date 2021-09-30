Python. Cybersecurity. System management. It’s all part of this foundational $20 IT training collection
TLDR: The All-in-One Microsoft, Cybersecurity and Python Exam Prep Training Bundle gets new IT-minded professionals up to speed on basic programming, security, and more. Just getting started down the path of learning programming and how basic information technology works can be intimidating enough. But when you really step back and realize how much an IT professional needs to know just to do their job the right way, it takes intimidating to a whole new level.thenextweb.com
Comments / 0