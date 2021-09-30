CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deiveson Figueiredo to train with Henry Cejudo for Brandon Moreno trilogy fight

By Guilherme Cruz
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeiveson Figueiredo promises a “completely different camp” for his UFC 269 trilogy bout with flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, starting with a move to the United States. “Deus da Guerra” fought to a majority draw and then lost via submission to Moreno in his most two recent appearances under the bright lights of the UFC, having his six-fight unbeaten streak snapped and losing the 125-pound belt in the process.

TMZ.com

Henry Cejudo Calls Out Alex 'The Average', I'll KO You Inside 3 Rds!

"Dana White, if you're listening, this is a real message. Forget the cringe, forget the persona, this is straight-up me. I am the greatest combat athlete of all-time and I promise you, give me that opportunity, I will knock [Alex Volkanovski] out in less than 3 rounds." That's 34-year-old Henry...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

‘No one takes him seriously’, UFC champ Volkanovski responds to Cejudo

Alexander Volkanovski was called out by Henry Cejudo following his decision victory over Brian Ortega at UFC 266 last weekend, but ‘The Average’ ‘The Great’ can’t take ‘Triple C’ seriously — not when he’s calling out everyone from Jake Paul to Amanda Nunes. “I’m gonna take Alexander the Average’s soul,”...
UFC
mmanews.com

Henry Cejudo And Zhang Weili Put Rose Namajunas On Notice

Former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo is helping out another former UFC champion, Zhang Weili. Henry Cejudo has many accomplishments on his resume. He was an Olympic wrestling gold medalist, he was a UFC duel division champion, now he can add a coach to his list of accolades. Cejudo was seen recently training with former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili as she prepares for her title fight rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 268 in November.
UFC
Coach: Knee surgery prevented Alexandre Pantoja from fighting UFC champ Brandon Moreno

Luck was just not on Alexandre Pantoja’s side for a rematch against UFC men’s flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. Following a win over Brandon Royval in his last outing, and having already defeated the champion twice before, once on The Ultimate Fighter, it seemed that the ‘Cannibal’ had a clear path to the title. However, his coach Marcos Parrumpinha revealed that a knee surgery threw a wrench into their plans of ending 2021 with UFC gold.
UFC
USA Today

UFC champ Brandon Moreno interested in 'TUF: Latin America' coming back: 'I'd love to be coach'

Brandon Moreno has more in mind than just title defenses for his role as UFC flyweight champion. Moreno has an ambitious mindset as to what he’d like to achieve during his time at the top of the 125-pound division. Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) is out to defend his title and build a legacy in the sport, but he’d also love to help grow the sport in Latin America.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo confident he can finish Alexander Volkanovski, asks Dana White for 145lbs title shot

Henry Cejudo is confident he can finish UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and he asked Dana White for a 145lbs title shot. Volkanovski defended his 145lbs belt against Brian Ortega this past weekend at UFC 266, and Cejudo has been going after the champ ever since on social media. In the past, Cejudo has made it known that he would be willing to move up to featherweight in a bid to become the first three-division champ in UFC history, but up until this point, he hasn’t moved up in weight. However, now that Volkanovski has defended his belt, Cejudo is now begging White to give him the opportunity to move up to featherweight and make history vs. the champ.
UFC
Fightful

Henry Cejudo Calls Out Alexander Volkanovski: "I Will Knock This Dude Out In Less Than Three Rounds"

Former two-division UFC champion and 2008 Olympic gold medalist, Henry Cejudo, called for a future matchup with current UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. Cejudo spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked if he had any interest in facing Volkanovski after the Australian champion's latest title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 over the weekend. Cejudo responded with the following callout, saying he believes he'd knock out Volkanovski inside of three rounds.
UFC
chatsports.com

Cejudo Calls for Opportunity to Fight Volkanovski, Wants to Become First UFC ‘Triple Champ’

Henry Cejudo was an interested observer on Saturday night when Alexander Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega in a “Fight of the Year” candidate at UFC 266. After the event, Cejudo tweeted at UFC president Dana White, with the following claim: “I’m gonna take Alexander the Average’s Soul.” That prompted a succint response from the featherweight champion at the UFC 266 post-fight press conference.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski responds to post-UFC 266 tweets from Henry Cejudo, Conor McGregor

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has always felt counted out by fans and pundits. But one measure of his growing popularity is the number of UFC stars tweeting at him after a fight. Following a career-highlight performance at UFC 266, Volkanovski’s list of clout-chasers included former two-division champs Conor McGregor...
UFC
mmanews.com

Henry Cejudo Recommends McGregor Join Alcoholics Anonymous

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has slammed Conor McGregor for his recent antics, recommending that he join “Alcoholics Anonymous.”. McGregor was last in action at UFC 264 in July. In what was his second meeting in the Octagon with Dustin Poirier this year, the Irishman left the arena without the desired result yet again.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo calls for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler trilogy fight

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo called for the Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler trilogy fight following their recent rematch at UFC 266. Diaz and Lawler met in a middleweight bout at UFC 266 last month, and Lawler won the fight in the third round by TKO. It was a rematch 17 years in the making after the two previously met at UFC 47 in 2004, with Diaz winning that fight via knockout. All these years later and these two rivals met again, but this time with Lawler getting the better of Diaz and getting the finish. It was a good fight for as long as it lasted, and UFC president Dana White praised Diaz for his performance in the fight. But at the end of the day, Diaz lost the fight via TKO and it’s unknown if he has any interest in fighting in the UFC again.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 38 weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd, Bethe Correia both miss weight

UFC Vegas 38 has already seen a few hiccups. At Friday’s official weigh-ins for the event, three fighters missed weight, including Aspen Ladd and Bethe Correia, the latter ahead of what has been announced as her retirement bout. Ladd was the last fighter to appear and when she showed up...
UFC

