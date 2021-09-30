Deiveson Figueiredo to train with Henry Cejudo for Brandon Moreno trilogy fight
Deiveson Figueiredo promises a “completely different camp” for his UFC 269 trilogy bout with flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, starting with a move to the United States. “Deus da Guerra” fought to a majority draw and then lost via submission to Moreno in his most two recent appearances under the bright lights of the UFC, having his six-fight unbeaten streak snapped and losing the 125-pound belt in the process.www.mmafighting.com
