Deiveson Figueiredo to train with Henry Cejudo for Brandon Moreno trilogy fight

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo called for the Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler trilogy fight following their recent rematch at UFC 266. Diaz and Lawler met in a middleweight bout at UFC 266 last month, and Lawler won the fight in the third round by TKO. It was a rematch 17 years in the making after the two previously met at UFC 47 in 2004, with Diaz winning that fight via knockout. All these years later and these two rivals met again, but this time with Lawler getting the better of Diaz and getting the finish. It was a good fight for as long as it lasted, and UFC president Dana White praised Diaz for his performance in the fight. But at the end of the day, Diaz lost the fight via TKO and it’s unknown if he has any interest in fighting in the UFC again.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO