NFL

Buccaneers Activate Antonio Brown from Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 4 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receiver Antonio Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday morning. Brown is set to play on Sunday against his former team (although most forget that, in light of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's return to Foxborough), the New England Patriots.

In corresponding moves with Brown's activation, the Bucs also activated wide receiver Travis Jonsen from the COVID-19 list and placed Jonsen on the practice squad, while guard Jonathan Hubbard was released from the practice squad.

In two games to begin the year, Brown caught six passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, his score being a 47-yard play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

In Brown's place against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Scotty Miller suffered a turf toe injury in Week 3 which the team considers severe. Miller has since been placed on the injured reserve. Should the Bucs look outside of their top three options at receiver - Brown, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin - second-year pro Tyler Johnson would be expected to step up.

Miller and Johnson would combine for five receptions and 74 yards against Los Angeles, Johnson leading the way with three catches for 63 yards.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News

Is Antonio Brown playing Week 3 after being placed on COVID list? Fantasy injury update ahead of Buccaneers-Rams matchup

Leading up to a huge Week 3 game in Los Angeles, Antonio Brown's availability is now in question. He's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and we've seen numerous players have been inactive over the past two seasons for this reason. So, will Brown play in Week 3? We'll have the latest updates below, as well as how fantasy rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions could be affected by a possible Brown absence.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown reportedly tests positive for COVID-19; status for Week 3 game at Rams in question

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his availability in question for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown did test positive. Head coach Bruce Arians previously has said that the team is 100% vaccinated, so Brown is eligible to return if he returns two negative tests within a 24-hour span.
NFL
