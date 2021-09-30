Buccaneers Activate Antonio Brown from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receiver Antonio Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday morning. Brown is set to play on Sunday against his former team (although most forget that, in light of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's return to Foxborough), the New England Patriots.

In corresponding moves with Brown's activation, the Bucs also activated wide receiver Travis Jonsen from the COVID-19 list and placed Jonsen on the practice squad, while guard Jonathan Hubbard was released from the practice squad.

In two games to begin the year, Brown caught six passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, his score being a 47-yard play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

In Brown's place against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Scotty Miller suffered a turf toe injury in Week 3 which the team considers severe. Miller has since been placed on the injured reserve. Should the Bucs look outside of their top three options at receiver - Brown, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin - second-year pro Tyler Johnson would be expected to step up.

Miller and Johnson would combine for five receptions and 74 yards against Los Angeles, Johnson leading the way with three catches for 63 yards.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.