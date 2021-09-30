CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Star Michael Tylo Dead at 73

By Michelle Moro Parkerton
 4 days ago
The daytime community has lost another legend: Soap hopper Michael Tylo has passed away at the age of 73. The sad news was announced on Sept. 29 by the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where Tylo was a film professor. “Michael Tylo was a...

Susan Jackson
4d ago

oh wow...I loved him Quint and Nola on Guiding Light and I was so sad about him and then wife Hunter Tylo losing their son...R I.P.

