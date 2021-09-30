CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 First Ride | Making a statement

By Jeremy Korzeniewski
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is an excellent adventure touring motorcycle. The fact that it’s the brand’s first real entry into the segment is impressive — no, I didn’t forget the Buell Ulysses, which was neither badged a Harley-Davidson nor a direct competitor to other bikes in the segment — but the Pan America isn’t just good for an opening salvo, it’s just plain good. And the happy story all starts with the bike’s all-new liquid-cooled engine.

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Huge Harley-Davidson Collection Heading To Auction

It’s always amazing to go to a museum and see consecutive years of old motorcycles or really any vehicle. You can study the small differences in production methods as the manufacturer figured evolved its craftsmanship, which is just fascinating. Well, now you have a chance to buy part of a massive Harley-Davidson motorcycle collection which includes one from every model year starting with 1910 to 1969. Each bike has been exceptionally restored so the new owners can display them with pride. This collection is amazing enough to make attending the auction just to gawk at all these vintage motorcycles worth the trip, let alone the possibility of owning one or more.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Harley-Davidson will sell its retro e-bike by the end of 2021

Were you disappointed that Harley-Davidson’s first e-bikes didn’t include a vintage model? Well, you are in luck. Harley’s Serial 1 brand now plans to sell a similar retro bike, called the MOSH/TRIBUTE, sometime in “late Q4”. So basically we are talking about a December timeframe. If you pre-order it for $5,999 you’ll get the MOSH/CTY’s stylings that would look right at home in the 1950s, that include fat white Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires, and a sweet honey-hued leather saddle, along with similar grips. It looks pretty darn sweet for sure.
CARS
supertalk929.com

Wrecking Crew Harley Davidson hosting professional stunt bike show

The Busted Knuckles Stunt Tour comes to Johnson City’s Harley Davidson with an all Harley’s stunt show. These professional riders will perform daring acts for families to enjoy. This event features food vendors, a mobile bar, and two live music acts. The Busted Knuckles Stunt Tour happens at Johnson City’s Harley Davidson this Saturday from noon to 6 PM.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RideApart

Vance & Hines Launches Performance Exhaust For Harley Pan America

Customization is a key component of Harley culture and the new Pan America adventure bike is no exception to the rule. Of course, many Harlistas swap out their exhaust at some point, and it’s safe to assume that some Pan America owners will do the same. Long-time Harley partner and aftermarket parts specialist Vance & Hines wants to be one of the first to offer a new slip-on for the heavyweight ADV with the new Adventure Hi-Output 450 exhaust.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America One#Harley Davidson#German#Revolution#The Pan America Special
RideApart

Why Pack A Flashlight When You Can Ride The Gunner 50 Instead?

Honda’s minimoto lineup is one of the most popular collections of pocket-sized bikes on the market. The Monkey and Super Cub and CT 125 (which harks back to Honda’s 70s-era trail bikes) all play on senses of timelessness and nostalgia in equal measure. The Grom, meanwhile, is a no-nonsense, modern...
CARS
Autoblog

Watch Ducati unveil the first of six new motorcycles live right here

It's a busy time in the world of motorcycles. The annual EICMA show is around the corner, and manufacturers are beginning to share information about the new and updated models that they'll bring to the Italian event. Ducati will make the first of several product announcements on September 30 at 10 a.m. Eastern, and you can stream the unveiling right here; we've embedded the presentation above.
CARS
techeblog.com

First Look at the All-Electric XPeng Voyager X2 Flying Car

Electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng Motors does not want to be left out of the flying car market, and that’s why they are currently developing the Voyager X2. Weighing in at 794-pounds, it boasts eight propellers across four axes, and full-autonomous capabilities, capable of transporting a total payload of 1,235-pounds or up to 8-passengers. It’s capable of traveling up to 35-minutes on a single charge, while topping out at 80 mph. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Horror: C6 Corvette Falls Off Lift

Ford Mustangs crash into power poles. Dodge muscle cars get stolen and run from the cops. And Chevy Corvettes seemingly don’t balance on car lifts. We’ve seen that last one before, only it was with a mid-engine C8, so people explained that horrendous accident away by saying the tech didn’t use the correct position for the lift, creating an imbalance. This time around it was with a front-engine C6 Corvette, but the results are every bit as horrific.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Pistonheads

Affordable supercars for 2021 | Six of the Best

Is there anything more alluring in the automotive world than a cheap supercar? Because for all the pitfalls that may be encountered (if only running costs depreciated with purchase prices) it's impossible to ignore the attraction. Supercars are dream cars, so it stands to reason that the prospect of acquiring one for saloon car money will be enticing to any PHer who can afford it. And that goes twice for the little kid inside us responsible for impulse purchases...
BUYING CARS
Business Insider

How Jeeps Climb "Verticals"

The internet is filled with viral videos of Jeeps scaling "verticals". There's a reason Jeeps are so often the choice of extreme off-roaders, or rock crawlers. It's a mix between their unmatched standard features to the number of ways they can be modified. Following is a transcript of the video.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Chevy Silverado HD Will Be A Power And Torque Monster

Truck buyers are always looking for the next big thing, and usually it has to do with engine size and towing. And since America's Big Three automakers are always looking to top each other, it's a boon for customers. Chevy just revealed the 2022 Silverado a few days ago, and now we've learned a little about the upcoming HD.
CARS
Motorious

1971 Ford Falcon Sell For $1.3 Million

Another classic Australian muscle car likely set a new record, proving how hot the market Down Under is these days. This time around it’s a 1971 Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III, an exceptionally rare and highly collectable ride, which fetched $1.3 million AUD. That beats the previous record for a Falcon GTHO Phase III of $1.15 million set in February. If this trend keeps up, the next homologation special made by Ford in the early 70s could fetch an even loftier price.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

These Are 10 Of The Greatest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s Era

They say the 1970s were the best years for muscle cars, so which are the best from that era. Muscle cars are a huge part of American car culture because of their big power, classic styling, and storied past. While it is difficult to find an old-school muscle car that somebody isn't completely infatuated by, there are some obvious automotive giants in the world of high-powered drag strip dominators.
CARS
Top Speed

Can A Stock 2000 Dodge Viper GTS Keep Up With Modern Muscle Cars?

The YouTube channel Four Eyes is mostly known for the host’s 2007 Ford Mustang GT project car. However, he now has a new project – a 2000 Dodge Viper GTS. The goal is 700 wheel-horsepower without any form of forced induction, but while it’s stock, he decided to see how the 20-year-old snake measures up against some of the Muscle cars currently on sale. Can the old Viper still perform?
CARS
fordauthority.com

First Year 1957 Ford Ranchero Custom For Sale: Video

The Ford Ranchero was first introduced in December of 1956 for the 1957 model year, beating the Chevy El Camino to market by two years. It was an amalgam of a two-door Ranch Wagon station wagon, short-wheelbase Custom sedan, and a Courier sedan delivery, with an integrated cab and reinforced cargo box. Though built on an automobile assembly line, the Ranchero was sold through Ford’s truck division.
BUYING CARS
MySanAntonio

BMW's electric SUV is ugly, unexciting, but very capable

BMW has finally made a new electric auto, the iX SUV. I say "finally" because the last we heard-product-wise-from BMW regarding electric technology was the tiny and lackluster i3 that debuted in 2011. The $83,200 iX, on the other hand, offers seating for five and 300-plus miles of driving range....
CARS
Top Speed

You Can Own This Unique 1968 Mercury Cougar GT-E XR-7 4-Speed

Only 394 units of the GT-E was produced in 1968 and, more importantly, there was only one unit that combined a 428ci Cobra Jet V-8, a four-speed manual transmission, and a 3.90:1 Traction-Lok differential. This specific unit is now being auctioned on bringatrailer.com.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy