2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 First Ride | Making a statement
The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is an excellent adventure touring motorcycle. The fact that it’s the brand’s first real entry into the segment is impressive — no, I didn’t forget the Buell Ulysses, which was neither badged a Harley-Davidson nor a direct competitor to other bikes in the segment — but the Pan America isn’t just good for an opening salvo, it’s just plain good. And the happy story all starts with the bike’s all-new liquid-cooled engine.www.autoblog.com
Comments / 2