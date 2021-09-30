CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Are They Now? Part I: The Departed Bubble Suns

By Jeff Gallimore
Cover picture for the articleAlmost 14 months have passed since the Orlando Bubble, where the Phoenix Suns catapulted themselves back among the game’s elite franchises. While that iteration of the team fell just shy of a playoff berth, their 8-0 Floridian rampage signaled that the 2010s lottery extravaganza would soon be a distant memory. Of the 15 players the Suns brought to the Bubble, eight are no longer on the roster. What is that octet up to?

