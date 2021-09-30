Where Are They Now? Part I: The Departed Bubble Suns

We all know what it means to be fans of the Phoenix Suns and part of our fandom is being tested and having to stand up for our team. Even through the “surprise” season last year and Finals run, the Suns were counted out pretty much the whole journey. There was a lot of discredit and you could even say hate sent their way. As a team and as individuals. You can’t tell me not one player or coach didn’t deserve recognition or an award. Did they get it? Of course not.

