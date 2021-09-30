Aldermen Are Not Subject To City Worker Vaccine Mandate — And Some Are Skipping The Shots
CHICAGO — Some alderpeople are not getting vaccinated for coronavirus and pushing back against a fast-approaching deadline for all city workers to get their shots. All city employees and volunteers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, which means they have until Friday to get their final dose, since the shots take two weeks to offer full protection. Those that don’t will have to get tested regularly.blockclubchicago.org
