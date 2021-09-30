Run of ‘21 Ends at 17 with 4-0 Loss to Brewers

The Cardinals wrapped up their regular season on Sunday with the final of three games against the Cubs. Jake Woodford got the start for the Cards and pitched a solid five innings, yielding three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four. He looks much improved from his first stint with the Cardinals and it will be interesting to see if he can develop his game further in the future. Jack Flaherty and T.J. McFarland got an inning of work each and both pitched clean frames. Alec Mills started for the Cubs and got tagged for two runs, but the Cardinals fell just short in a 3-2 loss that was shortened to seven innings due to heavy rain in St. Louis.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO