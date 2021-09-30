Run of ‘21 Ends at 17 with 4-0 Loss to Brewers
The Cardinals played the second of their three-game set against Milwaukee on Wednesday as Miles Mikolas took the bump across from Adrian Houser. Other than a little bad luck in the first and a mistake on a 2-0 fastball to Daniel Vogelbach that went for a two-run shot, Mikolas had a decent, though inefficient, outing, giving up seven hits and a walk for three runs but striking out seven. The Brewers also tallied an extra run on a solo shot from Manny Pina off of Andrew Miller, but the St. Louis bullpen otherwise held the Brewers' lineup in check.
