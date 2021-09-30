CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Run of ‘21 Ends at 17 with 4-0 Loss to Brewers

By Derek Barthels
Viva El Birdos
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinals played the second of their three-game set against Milwaukee on Wednesday as Miles Mikolas took the bump across from Adrian Houser. Other than a little bad luck in the first and a mistake on a 2-0 fastball to Daniel Vogelbach that went for a two-run shot, Mikolas had a decent, though inefficient, outing, giving up seven hits and a walk for three runs but striking out seven. The Brewers also tallied an extra run on a solo shot from Manny Pina off of Andrew Miller, but the St. Louis bullpen otherwise held the Brewers’ lineup in check.

www.vivaelbirdos.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
brewcrewball.com

Brewers blow 4-run lead, get swept by surging Cardinals

Now this game — this was Cardinals Devil Magic. The Brewers took a 5-1 lead into the 7th inning in this afternoon’s series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, a situation that has worked out for them many, many times this season, and they lost. They didn’t just lose, though....
MLB
Viva El Birdos

If the St. Louis Cardinals could continue playing fun baseball against the Milwaukee Brewers, that would be great

For the seventeenth, eighteenth, and nineteenth times this season the St. Louis Cardinals will face off against the Milwaukee Brewers. The teams play each other in a final three-game series in St. Louis to wrap up their season series. With the Brewers clinching the National League Central Division title and the Cardinals magic number to claim the second Wild Card spot down to one, neither team has much to play for in regards to the postseason. After being swept in four games by the Cardinals in their previous matchup, though, the Brewers will likely be looking to reclaim some pride back. Meanwhile the Cardinals are on a roll and want to keep the wins coming.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Andrew Knizner
Person
Dylan Carlson
Person
Lorenzo Cain
Person
Jace Peterson
chatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals' 17-game winning streak ends in 4-0 loss to Milwaukee Brewers

ST. LOUIS --The Cardinals' team-record 17-game winning streak ended when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer that backed starting pitcher Adrian Houser and led the Milwaukee Brewers over St. Louis 4-0 on Wednesday night. St. Louis was given a standing ovation after the defeat by the crowd of 35,283. The...
MLB
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Cardinals' streak snapped at 17 after 4-0 loss to Brewers

At the end of the winning streak that was the second-longest in the National League over the past 105 years, the Cardinals could shift their focus to the short-term challenge that confronts them when the postseason starts. These next few games matter only as much as they keep the Cardinals...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals
whbl.com

Brewers 4, Cardinals 0

ST. LOUIS, MO (WHBL) – The St. Louis Cardinals 17-game winning streak is over after the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cardinals 4-0 in St. Louis on Wednesday night. Adrian Houser tossed five scoreless innings to get the win. Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run bomb and Manny Piña hit a solo homer for Milwaukee..
MLB
FOX2Now

Cardinals win streak stopped at 17, Brewers prevail 4-0

The historic 17 game winning streak by the 2021 Cardinals ended on Wednesday night with a 4-0 defeat to the Brewers at Busch Stadium. One night after clinching the second wild card spot in the National League playoffs with their 17th straight victory, the Redbirds offense went thud in the 4-0 loss. The Brewers got an early run in the first inning off Cards starting pitcher Miles Mikolas. They added home runs by Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth inning and Manny Pina in the seventh to pad their lead to 4-0.
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Comparing Nolan Arenando and Paul Goldschmidt’s First Cardinal Seasons

When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Paul Goldschmidt, it seemed they had finally acquired the middle of the order force that they were looking for. It did not work out perfectly in the first season, though, as Goldschmidt was good, but he did not reach the same levels that he did in Arizona.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
seehafernews.com

Brewers Start Season-Ending Series In Los Angeles Following Loss to St. Louis

A pair of postseason teams meet in Dodger Stadium tonight (Friday) as the Brewers wrap up the regular season on the West Coast. Milwaukee long ago clinched the National League Central Division title while Los Angeles still has a shot at the West Division championship. Game time is 9:10 p-m...
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Saturday SOC: This is Why Arenado Is a Cardinal. (And Wainwright’s Return!)

This was a great week for the Cardinals. Their winning streak came to a close at 17, the very night that they clinched their return to the playoffs – for the third straight season. The Cardinals are locked into the Wild Card spot. Their core players are getting some well-deserved...
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Cardinals Fall to Cubs in Rain-Shortened, Regular Season Finale

The Cardinals wrapped up their regular season on Sunday with the final of three games against the Cubs. Jake Woodford got the start for the Cards and pitched a solid five innings, yielding three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four. He looks much improved from his first stint with the Cardinals and it will be interesting to see if he can develop his game further in the future. Jack Flaherty and T.J. McFarland got an inning of work each and both pitched clean frames. Alec Mills started for the Cubs and got tagged for two runs, but the Cardinals fell just short in a 3-2 loss that was shortened to seven innings due to heavy rain in St. Louis.
MLB
La Crosse Tribune

With nothing to play for, Brewers rest regulars in season-ending loss to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — With nothing on the line playoff-wise, the Milwaukee Brewers sat Christian Yelich, Kolten Wong and Lorenzo Cain in their regular-season final against the Los Angeles. The NL Central-champion Brewers play Atlanta in the Division Series starting Friday. The Brewers closed on a losing note Sunday, falling 10-3....
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy