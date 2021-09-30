This complete guitar master class bundle will teach you to six-string like a pro, all for under $20

Champion angler Howard Croston helps you put more fish in the net. This article was originally titled "The Extra 5%" in the Aug-Sept 2021 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. Before we get into the bit that matters, namely refining your nymphing approach and setup to put more fish in the net, I think it’s only right to address the elephant in the room: the term “Euro nymphing.” If we’re being honest, that term is inaccurate because it attempts to lump many different techniques under one label. It is most often used to describe the latest refinements in fishing a long leader with a long rod, and maintaining tight fly contact through the drift to register a take, as opposed to relying on a separate...

