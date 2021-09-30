Arts & Culture Nassau announces grant program to encourage projects for senior citizens
Arts and Culture Nassau (ACN) is announcing the availability of a grant program intended to foster an appreciation of and participation in arts and culture for the senior citizens of Nassau County. Arts and Culture Nassau believes that fostering arts and culture appreciation among Nassau County citizens benefits the quality of life for all Nassau County residents. The grant program is designed to encourage new projects that serve the senior citizen population of Nassau County or to expand an existing program.fernandinaobserver.com
