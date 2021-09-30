Texas Woman Arrested For Riding On Top Of Train

Photo: Brazos County Jail

A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly riding on top of a Union Pacific train near College Station, Texas.

It's unclear when Judy DeLeon hopped on the train, but a couple caught her on camera while stopped at a train crossing .

“I was headed home with my wife and passed the train going down Wellborn. She saw it and pointed it out. When we got to the entrance of the neighborhood, we had to wait on the train anyways so I got out my cell phone and filmed, and my wife called the railroad company to let them know about the lady on the train,” said witness Stephan Hodge told KBTX.

When the train came to a stop in Bryan, Texas, DeLeon yelled at railroad employees and Brazos County Sheriffs deputies that she didn't want to get off the train .

It took firefighters and deputies nearly three and a half hours to convince the woman to climb down the train car. DeLeon was arrested on a charge of interference with railroad property once she got down.

She's currently being held in the Brazos County jail on a $5,000 bond.

A railroad employee told sheriff's deputies that the company lost $3,600 because the incident delayed the train DeLeon was on and two others in the area, The Eagle reported .