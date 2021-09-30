CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

REVIEW: Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Is Terrible

By Nathaniel Brail
heroichollywood.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2018, Sony released its first attempt at expanding its Spider-Man universe with the Tom Hardy-led Venom solo film. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom was released to some pretty unflattering reviews, but ultimately did pretty well at the box office with some help overseas. The film earned $856.1 million globally, something that is pretty insane for a project that cost $100-$115 million to make and had bad reviews. A sequel titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage was then greenlit with Woody Harrelson attached to play the villainous symbiote Carnage after appearing in the first film’s post-credits scene as Cletus Kasady. Venom‘s success paved the way for multiple Spider-Man spin-offs, including a Morbius film led by Jared Leto, a Kraven the Hunter film starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and even a Madame Web movie that is expected to further expand the Multiverse.

heroichollywood.com

Comments / 1

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Hardy Worked An Eddie Murphy Tribute Into Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Had To Get ‘Special Permission’ To Do It

There are certain items of clothing that an actor can’t wear on screen without calling to mind, instantly, another character from a famous franchise. One of those articles of clothing would be a Detroit Lions jacket, famously worn by Eddie Murphy when he played Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop II. Specifically, the sequel. He looked incredibly bad ass in it, even pulling off the rolled up sleeves.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
heroichollywood.com

Eminem To Release New Single For ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Rapper Eminem is set to release a new single for Marvel and Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Back when Tom Hardy’s Venom was released in 2018, rapper Eminem dropped a single for the film aptly titled “Venom”. The single, which played during the film’s end credits, briefly touched upon the film’s themes. Eminem also released a music video for the song which featured several random civilians becoming possessed by a symbiote that turned them into an angry Eminem. The music video racked up over half a billion views, becoming just as successful in its own right as the movie.
MOVIES
theprp.com

Watch ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Star Tom Hardy & Director Andy Serkis Play ‘Venom Symbiote Or Death Metal Band?’

Actor Tom Hardy (‘Mad Max: Fury Road‘, ‘Venom‘) and actor, director, etc. Andy Serkis (‘The Lord Of the Rings‘, ‘Planet Of The Apes‘ trilogy) recently took part in a quiz put on by IGN while out promoting their upcoming new movie antihero comic book movie, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘. Hardy reprises his role as ‘Eddie Brock‘/’Venom‘ in that film, while Serkis directed.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Morbius’ Star Jared Leto Shares Excitement For ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Morbius star Jared Leto took to social media to share his excitement for Sony & Marvel’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. After a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jared Leto’s take on the Morbius, the Living Vampire, is finally set to hit cinemas this January. The film is next to come out of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe after Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which debuts later this week. While both films are connected through their universe, it’s unclear if they’re narratively or thematically connected.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aaron Taylor#Morbius#Madame Web#Multiverse#Adderall
heroichollywood.com

‘The Batman’: Zoe Kravitz Breaks Down How She Approached Catwoman Role

Zoe Kravitz opened up how she approached the role of Catwoman Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Even though the film won’t hit cinemas until early next year, the cast for The Batman is already iconic. Filled with indie heavyweights and darlings like Robert Pattinson, Colin Farell, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright, the film has already garnered tons of acclaim for its unique and inspired casting. One particular choice that has been praised is Zoe Kravitz taking on the role of Catwoman. Kravitz has always been a fan favorite so many were pleased to find out that she was one of the first to be cast for Matt Reeves’ DC film.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

New ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Featurette Introduces Naomie Harris’ Shriek

A new featurette for Venom: Let There Be Carnage introduces audiences to Naomie Harris’ new character Shriek. In the comics, Shriek first appeared in Spider-Man: Unlimited #1 and was created by writer Tom DeFalco and artist Ron Lim. She is typically an enemy of everyone’s favorite wall-crawler and the lover of Carnage. The character is, in fact, a mutant who can manipulate sound making her a very deadly enemy to those who use a symbiote.
MOVIES
badfeelingmag.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE is a gloriously silly sequel – review

2018’s Venom was an outlier in many ways. Here was a comic book movie based on a fan-favourite Marvel property that seemed to disregard everything that had made the MCU films so popular. Granted, the film was produced by Sony and not Marvel Studios, but Venom felt like a relic from another time, an over-the-top comic movie that had more in common with ‘90s comic adaptations like Spawn and Blade than anything the MCU was doing. Now comes Venom: Let There Be Carnage, an incredibly silly sequel that doubles down on what made the first Venom film so uniquely strange.
MOVIES
Boston Globe

What’s gotten into Tom Hardy? More ‘Venom’

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has two not-inconsiderable virtues. Its badness makes you appreciate how pretty-good or even better than that Marvel superhero movies usually are. This one is DC-leaden — if not also, thankfully, DC-long. That’s the other virtue, though even with a 90-minute runtime it feels long. The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Biggest WTF Questions

Now that you’ve seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage, you may have a few questions about some of the crazier stuff that went down in this symbiote sequel. We’re here to point out everything that left us scratching our heads and then attempt to use the comics to find some answers.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Marvel Studios ‘What If?…’ Features Major Fantastic Four Easter Egg

The latest of Marvel Studios’ What If…? features a nod towards one of the Fantastic Four’s most iconic villains. Spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of What If…?. Without a doubt, it’s safe to say that this week’s episode of What If…? produced one of the more interesting premises we’ve seen this season. The eighth episode in the animated series from Marvel Studios asked the question: “What If Ultron had won…?” and it lived up to its tall hypothetical scenario. Instead of Ultron perishing at the hands of the Avengers, the Tony Stark-created artificial intelligence/android eventually got his hands on the Infinity Stone and became one of the most deadly villains seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SERIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Teases An Insane Marvel Crossover

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has teased a Marvel game-changer. Major spoilers ahead for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. After Venom and Carnage successfully duke it out in one of the most interesting battles we’ve seen, another Marvel “baddie” is teased for Eddie Brock and his symbiote to take on. The mid-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage hints at Venom taking on Spider-Man. To be specific: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wow!
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Spider-Man Was Featured In Early Drafts Of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Early drafts of Venom: Let There Be Carnage included a role for Spider-Man. Ever since the first Venom film starring Tom Hardy was announced, fans were pretty surprised to see the beloved comic book character get his own film separate from Spider-Man, given that in the comics, his origins are rooted specifically in the webhead himself to the point where he literally has a giant Spider emblem on his chest. The first film received mostly negative reviews from critics, but became a surprisingly massive hit for Sony Pictures at the box office.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Halloween’ Producer Reveals How Covid-19 Affected The Third Film

Halloween Kills producer Rayn Freimann has recently revealed how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the franchise’s third installment, Halloween Ends. Back in 2018, the reboot/sequel to the 1978 slasher classic, Halloween wowed fans and critics everywhere. While it wasn’t without its faults, the film managed to earn over $255M worldwide on a $10M budget and currently holds a 79% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A sequel was quickly put into development before it was decided to shoot parts two and three back to back.
MOVIES
abc27 News

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been […]
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy