People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleChief Inclusion & Engagement Officer, CRA International at CRA International Inc. Raquel Tamez is the Chief Inclusion & Engagement Officer at CRA International, a leading global consulting firm specializing in management consulting and economic litigation. Throughout her career, Tamez has been a champion for breaking down workforce barriers for disenfranchised communities, making her a natural fit to help lead Melwood's efforts to create a truly diverse workforce inclusive of people of all abilities through advocacy, skills development and strategic partnerships.

bizjournals

Managers are undervaluing women’s potential, costing them promotions

Managers underestimate women’s leadership potential, even though they get higher marks for performance than men, and it’s keeping women from moving up the career ladder, new research indicates. For the study, Kelly Shue, finance professor at Yale University’s School of Management, and her colleagues analyzed gender breakdowns at a large...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Target bolstering supply chain, plans 30,000 new jobs

Target Corp. is strengthening its workforce in warehouses and distribution, promising to add another 30,000 positions as the retail industry enters the fourth quarter amid a worldwide supply-chain crunch. The Minneapolis-based retailer — which has stores in nearly 85 Florida cities, including dozens in metro Orlando — said the new...
ORLANDO, FL
bizjournals

Precious McCloud

Vice President of Human Resources at Truliant Federal Credit Union. Precious Quire-McCloud has been named vice president, human resources at Truliant. She is now responsible for employee relations, talent acquisition, payroll, and compensation and benefits. McCloud will focus on creating organizational value through engaged employees and integrating human resources initiatives into Truliant’s strategic goals. McCloud has been instrumental in leading key initiatives since joining the credit union as Member Contact Center operations manager in 2013.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

CGI Federal reorganizes, acquires digital services firm

CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) opened the week with a series of internal moves within its federal subsidiary — and gained an acquisition to boot. Executives for the Canadian information technology services company announced that CGI Federal Inc. had reorganized its operations to capitalize on the digital transformation demands of its agency customers.
AGRICULTURE
bizjournals

Startup Foodshed.io pursues national expansion after snagging spot in Chipotle accelerator program

A St. Louis food technology startup is pursuing national expansion after snagging a spot in a fast-casual restaurant’s accelerator program. Foodshed.io is one of eight companies participating in the third cohort of the Chipotle Aluminaries Project, a startup accelerator designed to assist startups seeking to improve the food system. The accelerator program is staged by the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation, a nonprofit launched by Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), and Denver-based social impact accelerator Uncharted.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

UnitedHealth Group will require Covid vaccine for many employees

UnitedHealth Group, the largest health insurance provider in America, announced Tuesday that it will require many of its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The mandate applies to employees who work in patient care or meet with customers, providers or suppliers; they will have until Nov. 30 to be fully vaccinated, the announcement said. While employees are able to request exemptions for medical or religious reasons, UnitedHealth reserves the right to deny them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Thyme Care closes $22 million round of funding led by Frist Cressey Ventures

A Nashville oncology startup has fresh capital. Thyme Care has closed on a $22 million round of funding, according to a news release, led by Andreessen Horowitz, AlleyCorp and Frist Cressey Ventures with participation from Casdin Capital and Bessemer. Founded in 2020, Thyme Care partners with health plans and employers...
HEALTH
XL Country 100.7

The Heartbreaking Truth of the Housing Situation in Bozeman

Bozeman, Montana is quickly becoming a place that could be featured on an episode of the once-popular TV show, Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous. The Bozeman landscape is changing at lightning speed, and there's not much that longtime locals can do about it, other than sit back and watch. What's even worse is that Bozeman is constantly being thrown into the National spotlight. According to a recent report, Bozeman is the sixth most expensive small metro in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS New York

‘Juntos Crecemos’ Program Helps Hispanic-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. (credit: CBS2) But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super scared,” said Rich Berroa. A 2020...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizjournals

Trio of projects call for 900-plus residential units in Monroe

In total, the projects going before Monroe's planning board on Oct. 6 would bring 327 townhouses and 589 single-family homes to that area. Planning staff has recommended approval for the requests for all three projects, documents show.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Former professor embraces Asian philosophies in her skincare line

Growing up in Singapore, Adeline Koh never dealt with dry skin. But when she swapped the tropical environment of her homeland for harsh Michigan winters, she experienced quite a shock — one that eventually led her to launch her own business. Studying for her doctorate at the University of Michigan,...
SKIN CARE
bizjournals

Michelle Adamolekun

Michelle Adamolekun is Cone Health’s Chief People & Culture Officer. Adamolekun will lead a team of human resources professionals in increasing employee recruitment and retention, furthering Cone Health’s reputation as a great place to work and developing its leaders. Adamolekun comes to Cone Health from Novant Health New Hanover Regional...
SCIENCE
bizjournals

Nicholas Landera

Director of Litigation and Valuation Services at Appelrouth, Farah & Co. PA. Nicolas Landera, CPA, CVA, CFE, AMLCA has been promoted to Director of Litigation and Valuation Services. As Director, Nick will play a key role along with Thomas Garland in the management and execution of the complex commercial litigation and business valuation engagements performed by the Firm.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Macy's adds tech and omnichannel experts to board of directors

Macy’s has added Zipcar President Tracey Zhen and Ashley Buchanan, chief executive officer of The Michaels Companies, to its board of directors. She serves as co-chair of the board of trustees for the Mass Technology Leadership Council and on the advisory board of the Taubman Center at the Harvard Kennedy School. Zhen earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Information Systems at New York University’s Stern School of Business.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Tampa Bay ranks second among metros in small business job growth

New data released by Paychex and IHS Markit shows the Tampa Bay metro area ranks second among U.S. metros for job growth during September. The state of Florida ranks in the top five for both jobs and wage growth despite the national growth rate declining over the past two months.
FLORIDA STATE
bizjournals

10 ways to maximize client relationships you may be missing

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. One of the best ways to grow and sustain a business is to develop strong relationships with your customers or clients. Establishing a real bond with someone who purchases your product or service can lead to more than just ongoing business with that person. It can lead to community connections and referrals, an expanded network, and other benefits that can multiply exponentially.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

In Her Own Words: April Oman builds culture of resilience

As we continue to cope with the Delta variant of Covid-19, leaders reflect on how their companies survived. “Culture eats strategy for breakfast” is more than a business cliché for April Oman and her colleagues at learning management company D2L. It’s their reality. "When I reflect on this past year...
ECONOMY

