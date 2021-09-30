People on the Move
Chief Inclusion & Engagement Officer, CRA International at CRA International Inc. Raquel Tamez is the Chief Inclusion & Engagement Officer at CRA International, a leading global consulting firm specializing in management consulting and economic litigation. Throughout her career, Tamez has been a champion for breaking down workforce barriers for disenfranchised communities, making her a natural fit to help lead Melwood's efforts to create a truly diverse workforce inclusive of people of all abilities through advocacy, skills development and strategic partnerships.www.bizjournals.com
