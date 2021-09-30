People on the Move
Robb Wong, CEO of FedSolve, LLC, was recently appointed to the Melwood Board of Directors. Wong’s consulting experience coupled with his prior role as the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Associate Administrator for the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development and tireless advocacy for small business government contractors fuels his passion to promote the growth of disability-owned businesses and neurodiverse workforce hiring initiatives.www.bizjournals.com
