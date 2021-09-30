People on the Move
Chief Audit Risk and Compliance Officer at Winston-Salem State University. Rod Isom has been elevated to chief audit risk and compliance officer at Winston-Salem State University. Isom has worked in the internal audit unit of Winston-Salem State University’s office of audit, risk, and compliance for six years. He has been an integral part of the department’s growth and quality assessment reviews that have resulted in the department receiving the highest rating of general conformance with auditing standards.www.bizjournals.com
