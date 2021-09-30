Letitia Wall

Chief of Staff for Office of the Chancellor at Winston-Salem State University. Letitia C. Wall has been named chief of staff and operations officer for Winston-Salem State University’s office of the chancellor. In her new role, Wall, who has worked at WSSU for 20 years, will provide oversight for the day-to-day operations of the office of the chancellor. She will be responsible for a wide range of duties that advance the university’s reputation, mission, and vision.