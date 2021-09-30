Chief Marketing Communications Officer at Winston-Salem State University. Haley Gingles has been appointed chief marketing communications officer (CMCO) at Winston-Salem State University. Gingles served as the director of communications and media relations at WSSU for the past year-and-a-half, leading the university’s crisis communication efforts through the pandemic. As the CMCO., Gingles will be responsible for the strategic management of the university’s overall public relations, internal communications, and reputation management activities.