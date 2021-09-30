2021 Alzheimer’s Conference brings information and inspiration to caregivers
Nearly half of all caregivers who provide help to older adults do so for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or... Nearly half of all caregivers who provide help to older adults do so for someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. Right now, more than six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s, and that number is projected to grow to 12.7 million in the next three decades.www.tacomadailyindex.com
Comments / 0