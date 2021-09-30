Building Community In A Hyper-Dense Area, Humaniti Is Montreal’s First ‘Vertical City’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People have the chance to take a tour inside some of Pittsburgh’s most historic buildings. DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh lets people explore buildings in and around downtown — including some that are normally closed to the public. There will be 30 locations this year. People can check out churches, government offices, hotels, theaters and other historic spaces. PTL’s Mikey Hood talked to organizers about the new spots added to this year’s list. “I think so often the longer you live in a place, you just tend to ignore architecture and with that you also tend to ignore the history,” Bonnie Baxter, of DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh said. “We kind of give people a reason to be a tourist in their own city. Come down, be nebby, exercise your birth right to be nebby, and come in and check out these buildings, their history and obviously their aesthetic beauty.”

