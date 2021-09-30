Building Community In A Hyper-Dense Area, Humaniti Is Montreal’s First ‘Vertical City’
Located at the crossroads of the International district, the Quartier des spectacles and Old Montreal, Humaniti is Montreal’s tallest mixed-use community. Including a luxury hotel, rental units, restaurants, boutiques and public spaces, its unique H-shaped design promotes a dialogue and openness across its 39 floors and differing vocations. The multifunctional plaza is an extension of the magnificent Place Jean-Paul Riopelle that faces the project, named after the internationally renowned Quebec painter and sculptor.aspiremetro.com
Comments / 0