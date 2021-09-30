CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building Community In A Hyper-Dense Area, Humaniti Is Montreal’s First ‘Vertical City’

Cover picture for the articleLocated at the crossroads of the International district, the Quartier des spectacles and Old Montreal, Humaniti is Montreal’s tallest mixed-use community. Including a luxury hotel, rental units, restaurants, boutiques and public spaces, its unique H-shaped design promotes a dialogue and openness across its 39 floors and differing vocations. The multifunctional plaza is an extension of the magnificent Place Jean-Paul Riopelle that faces the project, named after the internationally renowned Quebec painter and sculptor.

